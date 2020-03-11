Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Casual Outtake Photos From Recent Private Engagement

The couple posted more relaxed photos of a meeting they had with members of the Commonwealth Trust.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have carried out their final duties as members of the royal family, the couple is preparing to transition into a more private stage of their lives. Just recently, though, the couple shared photos on their Instagram page — which will soon be rebranded to strip it of the word royal — of their trip to meet members of the Commonwealth Trust.

In the caption to the post, the couple explains that the photos are outtakes from the engagement, which means they show the couple looking more casual and relaxed than they typically do in public.

The first image shows the couple sitting together on a couch. Prince Harry is leaning back in his seat, apparently laughing and clapping. The second photo shows Harry and Meghan posed with a small group of Commonwealth Trust members. In the images, Harry and Meghan are dressed more casually than they were for much of their most recent tour of the U.K. Meghan is dressed in a loose fitting brown dress, while Harry has opted for a standard navy blue suit with a white shirt and no tie.

According to The Mirror, the visit was one of several private engagements that the couple made over the course of their return to the U.K.

In the caption to the post, the royals encouraged their followers to learn more about the work the Commonwealth Trust does by watching snippets of the conversation between the members in their Instagram story.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust is designed to champion, fund and connect young leaders who are working hard to change the world. The goal of the trust is to give the young leaders a platform to share their stories and inspire others to join their causes. Harry and Meghan are president and vice president of the Commonwealth Trust, respectively.

The photos from Harry and Meghan put a bow on their final trip to the United Kingdom as working members of the royal family. On Monday, the couple attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey along with the queen, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. The service was their final royal engagement, and Meghan decided to mark the occasion by wearing a striking green dress designed by Emilia Wickstead. William, Kate, Harry and Meghan all declined to participate in the royal procession with the queen. Instead, all four of them found their seats independently, with Harry and Meghan sitting one row behind William and Kate.