‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: A Horde Approaches Hilltop As Negan Uses Old Trick To Trap The Community

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 11 (titled “Morning Star”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of The Walking Dead saw the Hilltop community trapped and having to fight the horde of walkers they knew were coming. As TV Line points out, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) used an old trick from his days as the leader of the Saviors as a way to make sure that Hilltop did not escape.

Previously, Negan escaped Alexandria and has since joined with Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) antagonistic group, the Whisperers. In a recent episode, Negan and Alpha engaged in a romantic tryst after Negan revealed who was a traitor in her group. Since then, he has managed to get in tight with Alpha and Sunday night’s episode saw him devise a plan to trap the members of Hilltop before they could escape to Oceanside.

When Negan was the leader of the Saviors, he created roadblocks in order to trap Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) group as they tried to escape and find medical assistance for Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), who was pregnant at the time. This meant that he could round up the group and this led to the execution of two main characters.

Using the same tactic, a roadblock was created by the Whisperers in the latest episode of The Walking Dead. As soon as Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) discovered the barrier, he knew that Negan was behind it. Prior to that, they had no indication that Negan had switched sides, only that he had escaped.

“It’s Negan,” Daryl said in Episode 11. “He’s with her now.”

As a result of this, they were forced to turn around and attempt to defend Hilltop against the massive horde of walkers that had been gathered by Alpha’s group.

While Negan may have given Alpha the idea for the roadblock, he was actually trying to convince the leader to trap the group so that they could all join together. However, Alpha had a different idea and used Negan’s idea to trap the community in one place before setting fire to it using an ingenious sap bomb and flaming arrow technique. As to who will survive the carnage remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 15.