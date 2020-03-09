Carrie Underwood Talks To Rachael Ray About Being A Vegetarian And Her Husband Cooking His Own Meat

While Carrie describes herself as a vegetarian, she revealed that she eats eggs from her own backyard.

Carrie Underwood and her husband, former professional hockey player Mike Fisher, have different tastes when it comes to the food that they eat. However, this hasn’t created more work for Carrie in the kitchen.

The Find Your Path author talked about her and her family’s eating habits during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show. In a preview clip for the episode, which airs today, Carrie was also shown cooking a nutritious and delicious meal in Rachael’s on-set kitchen.

Carrie was whipping up a healthy veggie dish that included broccoli, onions, mushrooms, and spinach. Rachael asked her if her husband ever joins her in the kitchen to help her out, and Carrie confirmed that Mike does cook. However, she seemed to indicate that they don’t work together. Instead, Mike is responsible for grilling his own burgers and steak when he decides that he wants red meat.

“I’m not a good meat cooker because I’m not a meat eater,” Carrie said. “So, I will do all the veggies and all the sides, and if he wants meat, he gonna have to make that himself.”

The “Drinking Alone” songstress told Rachael that she will cook certain types of meat for her husband that are easier for her to prepare, like chicken and salmon. However, because she’s a vegetarian, she doesn’t eat the animal entrees herself.

While Carrie’s diet is mostly plant-based, she did confess that there is at least one form of animal protein that she enjoys. She told Rachael that she recently became the proud owner of a few chickens, and she described her new pets’ eggs as “delicious.”

Their eggs might be fair game, but Carrie’s feathered friends don’t have to worry about ending up on the dinner table someday.

“They knew it they day they got there,” Carrie said. “I was like, ‘Ladies, you just hit the jackpot. You’re just going to be our little pets, and you’re going to live here forever, and live the good life.”

Carrie said that her chickens are happy, and she described their hen house as “pretty bougie.” In response, Rachael remarked that the birds are “the luckiest chickens in all of North America.”

During an interview with Women’s Health, Carrie spoke a bit more about what she describes as her “wannabe vegan” diet. She explained that she enjoys eating her own chickens’ eggs because she loves “knowing where things come from.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie has been a vegetarian since age 13. She has spoken about the unhealthy fixation with her weight and calorie intake that she struggled with when she began competing on American Idol, but her decision not to eat meat had nothing to do with trying to be a certain size. According to CMT, Carrie grew up on a farm, and she said that she was “mortified” when she learned that her parents were castrating calves so that they would grow up bigger and produce more meat.

“I couldn’t eat those precious cows,” Carrie said during an interview for VH1’s Behind the Music. “They were my babies. I bottle-fed some of them. And now I knew where they went.”