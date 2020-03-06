Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia Jade And Bella Have Reportedly Gone Back To Enjoying Their Lavish Lives

Lori Loughlin's Daughters Olivia Jade And Bella Giannulli have given themselves permission to enjoy theiir lives as they await their parents trial.

Their family may still be in some deep legal trouble, but according to inside sources, sisters Olivia Jade And Bella Giannulli have decided to go back to enjoying the lavish lifestyle they had prior to the news of the college admissions scandal breaking. The girls are enjoying the life of influencers, according to an inside source for ELLE.

Olivia and Bella are well aware of the trouble their mother, Lori Loughlin and their father Mossimo Giannulli are in, but have decided that they are done hiding and avoiding the public eye. They are ready for a sense of normalcy again and have given themselves permission to have a good time. They are hanging out with their celebrity friends, attending parties and having fun, the inside source explained.

“Olivia and Bella both have active lives. They hang out with friends, go shopping and go out for lunch and dinner. It’s pretty typical lives for girls in their circle. Right after the college scandal broke, both girls were very low-key and avoided being photographed. But since Olivia is again active on social media, their lives have basically gone back to normal. They don’t avoid the paparazzi any more. They don’t seem to mind being photographed.”

This doesn’t mean that the girls aren’t concerned or that they are not going to get increasingly more concerned as the trial in October comes closer. But in the meantime, they are going to try to make the most of the situation.

Their return to the public eye hasn’t been a smooth one. Olivia was previously a fashion and beauty vlogger on YouTube. Her channel was successful and she was able to secure quite a few high profile brand deals and sponsorships, including TRESemmé, Estée Lauder, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Smashbox Beauty Cosmetics, Smile Direct Club, Too Faced Cosmetics and more. However, the sponsorships were cut after the break of the news.

Olivia still boats over 1 million subscribers on her channel as well as a large following on social media. She attempted to come back to the YouTube platform in December but struggled due to her inability to talk about anything regarding the case. This is of course the one thing her followers are most interested in hearing about.

Just last week, Olivia posted an Instagram photo of herself posing in the mirror of a stunningly lavish bathroom, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The post has since been strangely deleted, likely upon the advisement of her attorneys.