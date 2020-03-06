Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Tease That Obrecht’s Quick To Suspect Peter’s Behind Her Arrest

Peter August thinks he’s found the perfect solution to get out from under the mess he’s in, but General Hospital spoilers indicate that his target isn’t going to be fooled. Dr. Liesl Obrecht was arrested during Friday’s show, but it won’t take her long to figure out how this happened.

The new issue of Soap Opera Digest shares the scoop on what comes next for Obrecht. Peter fabricated evidence that convinced Anna that Obrecht is the one who went after Drew, Andre, and Franco. Anna fell far too easily for the trap Peter laid on this front, and it appears that Maxie followed suit.

General Hospital spoilers detail that during the week of March 9, Obrecht will be quite upset over this arrest. Luckily, it seems it will not take her long to put together a theory about how this happened.

“Obrecht is shocked and furious at being arrested. She hasn’t done anything, at least not recently, to warrant this outrageous injustice!” teases actress Kathleen Gati, who plays Obrecht.

Peter may have figured that Anna’s intense dislike for Obrecht, and the trauma he endured at her hand, made her fair game for being setting up like this. However, General Hospital spoilers hint that this may not work as smoothly as he’s hoping.

Anna is determined to punish Obrecht for her crimes… especially the ones Peter framed her for.

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @gatitweets pic.twitter.com/6fsON0fUe6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 6, 2020

“Obrecht is absolutely convinced that Peter August has framed her for his transgressions and is the culprit behind her being arrested. She thinks she should have finished him off in the cabin!” Kathleen explained.

It’s not known yet how Obrecht will get herself out of this mess and it doesn’t sound as if she’ll be getting much help. According to SheKnows Soaps, Maxie will continue to stand by Peter’s side and seemingly be fooled by his lies.

General Hospital spoilers do reveal that Spinelli will soon tell Jason what he’s figured out about Peter framing Obrecht. Not long after that, Anna and Jason will be butting heads. Robert will probably be skeptical about how this neatly and suddenly fit together, but Anna will seemingly remain oblivious for the moment.

Will Obrecht have to drop some bombshells about other issues to get herself out of trouble? So far, she has stayed quiet about what she has known about Nelle, Brad, and Wiley, and she could be in hot water herself if she does try to use what she knows to help herself. Despite that, it would be quite in character for Obrecht to try to leverage her secrets on that front to help her with this case.

Fans know that Obrecht should never be underestimated and Peter may have done just that in framing her for what he did. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Peter will continue to scramble and lie as needed to avoid being exposed, but General Hospital spoilers signal that there’s only so much longer he’ll be successful before these walls close in on him at last.