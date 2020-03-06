Elizabeth Warren Gets Candid About Her Campaign In An Interview With Rachel Maddow

Senator Elizabeth Warren suspended her presidential campaign on Thursday, citing Super Tuesday’s results, in which she did not secure enough delegates and even lost her home state of Massachusets to moderate Democrat and former Vice President, Joe Biden.

That evening, Warren sat down in an exclusive interview with MSNBC news host Rachel Maddow. According to MSNBC, the former presidential candidate got candid about her decision to suspend her campaign, how she felt about Michael Bloomberg, and what her suspension means for the possibility of seeing a woman as president.

“At the end of the day, the numbers just weren’t there in the elections,” Warren said, adding that she was “disappointed,” but that “there just didn’t seem to be a path to make that happen.”

Maddow then asked Warren about the “elephant in the room” — the fact that women seem to struggle with either securing the nomination (as in the case of Senators Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Kirstin Gillibrand) or getting elected (in the case of Hillary Clinton).

“Women around the country are like ‘Let’s get real — is it just that it can’t be any woman ever?'” Maddow said, according to MSNBC. She also questioned whether or not the nation will continue to run “white men, in their late seventies,” for the nomination in both parties. The host added that Warren’s campaign ending might also feel like a “death knell” for the possibility of having a woman as president in the near future.

Warren has addressed Maddow’s question by saying that though little girls will have to wait a “little longer” before girls see a female president of the United States.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Maddow also brought up another subject that Warren wasn’t afraid to speak candidly on — Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign. According to Vogue, Maddow brought up the fact that many pundits credit Warren for “single-handedly tanking” Bloomberg’s campaign.

When asked if that was her goal, Warren admitted that it was. When asked if she wanted to take credit for Bloomberg suspending his campaign, Warren said “sure,” before saying that Bloomberg should not be the nominee because he was such a risky candidate.

Warren also said that some of the things Democrats dislike about President Donald Trump — namely his sordid history with women and refusal to show taxes — are the same things that Bloomberg himself is guilty of. She finished by saying that she felt that Bloomberg using his money to “buy his way” onto the debate stage was not “good for democracy” or the Democratic party.