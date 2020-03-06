Katy Perry Denies Her Pregnancy With Orlando Bloom Was An Accident

Katy was asked about her big baby news in a recent interview.

Katy Perry is hitting back after she was asked in a recent interview if her newly announced pregnancy with fiancé Orlando Bloom was an accident. Shortly after the star officially confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with the actor on March 4, she chatted with SiriusXM radio host Mikey Piff where she made it very clear that she and the actor definitely planned to have a child together.

“Well, it wasn’t on accident. I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I’ve been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I’ve lived thus far,” Katy replied when asked about becoming a mom, per Entertainment Tonight.

She then opened up about how much she and Orlando, who she got engaged to more than a year ago, are looking forward to welcoming their first child together into the world. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is already a dad to his 9-year-old son Flynn with his former wife, Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr.

“I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and… creating space for something new to happen like this,” Katy shared of how she’s been a little more focused on her personal life recently, which led to her first pregnancy.

“We were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that’s kind of how it happens, you know?” the American Idol judge — who confirmed to her more than 90 million followers via an Instagram Live session this week that she’s due this summer and is very “excited” about her new arrival — then added.

But just because she’s about to become a mom, that certainly doesn’t mean the “Never Really Over” singer will be turning her back on her career.

The star admitted in the same new interview that she’s still going to be releasing new music and working on her career, as she confirmed that she’ll be “joining the force of working moms” after she gives birth in a few months time.

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer is also expected to drop a brand new album sometime in 2020, which means this coming year is going to be a very busy one for the star.

“I love what I do and it doesn’t feel like work and it brings me so much joy,” Katy then added in the new interview, as she said that she wants “to continue that state of joy” in the next chapter of her life.

As The Inquisitr previously reported earlier this week, the star officially confirmed her pregnancy in the music video for her latest single “Never Worn White” after sparking a whole of rumors by sharing a teaser that appeared to show her with a baby bump.

At the end of the video, the beauty can be seen dressed all in white as she cradles her growing baby bump.