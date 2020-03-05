‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Shauna Fears Thomas & Zoe’s Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, March 6 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will come to a stunning realization. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) sudden wedding won’t be good for her love life, per TV Guide.

It seems as if Shauna is still holding out hope for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The former Vegas showgirl really likes the dressmaker and thought that they were getting somewhere before Eric Forrester (John McCook) kicked her out of his guesthouse. She thought that she stood a chance with Ridge because Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) had treated him so badly. And it seemed as if he had enjoyed her company while he stayed in the mansion.

However, one person has always stood in their way – Brooke. The dressmaker and his wife are married and they share an incredible, rich history. Shauna knows that she can’t compete with what Ridge and Brooke share, and her only way to win him was if Brooke continued to push him away.

Up until recently, this is exactly what Brooke did. She cannot stand Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and her husband felt as if she was rejecting his son. Ridge doesn’t like the way that Brooke treats Thomas and this has been a bone of contention between them for many months

Recently, Brooke and Ridge made a pact. If Thomas could prove that he has changed, then they could be together again. Brooke didn’t feel as if Thomas’ relationship with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) was genuine and thought that her stepson was just using the model to get to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). However, Ridge felt that Thomas was really trying to move forward with his life.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Shauna will realize that if Thomas gets married to Zoe, then Brooke will have to capitulate and admit that Ridge was right. She would then have to accept that Thomas is a better person and is trying to make himself a new family.

Shauna will be torn as she realizes that Thomas’ plan to win Hope back doesn’t bode well for her. Although she and Thomas have a pact to look out for each other, Thomas’ wedding to Zoe could mean that Ridge and Brooke will get back together.

And the last thing that Shauna wants is for Ridge to go back to his wife. As she has told Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) on several occasions, she wants to be the next Mrs. Ridge Forrester.