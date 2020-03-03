Tuesday’s ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas & Zoe Announce Their Quick Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 3 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will make a stunning announcement. He and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Douglas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) that they are getting married as soon as possible, per TV Guide.

After months of pursuing Hope, Thomas finally discovered the way to her heart. He backed off and told everyone that he was no longer interested in the blonde. He then charged into a relationship with Zoe, even though Douglas openly disapproved.

Thomas then asked Zoe to marry him, knowing his son’s concerns. Douglas was afraid that Zoe would replace Hope as his new mother. Even though Hope told him that she would always be his mother, the little boy worried that he would lose her. After all, Hope is the only stable parent in his life.

Zoe has been making an effort in trying to get to know the little boy, but Douglas is not interested in the same. He already has a mother and doesn’t know why he should even pretend otherwise. But Thomas is capitalizing on Douglas’ disdain for the model because he knows that he is close to Hope’s heart. The blonde will do whatever it takes to protect Douglas from any perceived danger.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope plays into Thomas’s plan and interrupts an intimate moment between he and Zoe. pic.twitter.com/4KqbsQOKIQ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 24, 2020

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Hope will be spending some quality time with Douglas when Zoe and Thomas barge in. They will be very excited to tell everyone their news. They are still celebrating their recent engagement and have already set a wedding date. They will tell Hope and Douglas that they don’t want a long engagement and want to get married as soon as possible.

“We’re going to get married right away,” Thomas announces. Zoe is on board with moving ahead with their nuptials, but Douglas won’t be pleased by the announcement.

“No, I don’t want that!” Douglas protests. He is still trying to cope with the news that his father is getting married. The sudden wedding is almost too much to spring on the little boy.

Of course, Thomas is counting on the fact that Douglas won’t be able to deal with the wedding. He wants to push the little boy until he eventually has a meltdown. Thomas knows that it won’t be long before Hope steps in to rescue Douglas, even if it means that she will sacrifice her own future. And that is exactly what Thomas wants.