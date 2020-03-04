Donald Trump Says ‘Spoiler’ Elizabeth Warren Cost Bernie Sanders Wins In At Least Three States

President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to offer his reaction to the 2020 Democratic Presidential Super Tuesday contests, and one of his tweets was on Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The president — who has often sparred with the former Harvard Law professor — did not hold back punches in his assessment of the senator’s campaign, calling her a “spoiler” and blaming her for fellow candidate Bernie Sanders’s underwhelming results.

Trump also used the opportunity once again to call Warren “Pocahontas,” referring to the fact that she had previously claimed Cherokee heritage, which has since been debunked.

“Wow! If Elizabeth Warren wasn’t in the race, Bernie Sanders would have EASILY won Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas, not to mention various other states. Our modern day Pocahontas won’t go down in history as a winner, but she may very well go down as the all time great SPOILER!” Trump wrote.

Though the full tally has not yet been completed, The New York Times is reporting that Warren has won 28 delegates, per the most recent figures. Many in the progressive wing believe that Warren should have dropped out to consolidate support for Sanders, who underperformed compared to Vice President Joe Biden in yesterday’s contests.

Currently, Sanders trails Biden in overall delegates after the former vice president swept the southern states and pulled off a surprise win in Texas. It is an incredible turn of events considering many politicos had considered Sanders an unstoppable force as recently as six days ago.

Though there have been reports online that Warren has considered ending her run in light of the Super Tuesday results, she presented a confident front just yesterday about her commitment to the race.

“Every day in the selfie lines, I hear the stories from people who are struggling, who need a government that’s on their side, not the side of the billionaires and giant corporations. They’re why I’m in this fight,” she wrote on Twitter, while linking to a video where she claimed that the race was still “fluid.”

However, it appears that many in the Democratic party have started to turn on the Oklahoma-native, as Trump was not the only one on social media to attack Warren and her decision to stay in the race. On late Wednesday morning, the hashtag #WarrenDropOut began trending on social, quickly racking up over 5,000 tweets.

Though Warren has not yet quit the race, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg recently announced his decision to end his campaign for president. The businessman was rumored to have spent close to $1 billion in his failed bid.