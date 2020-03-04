Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Flaunts Chiseled Abdomen In Instructional Instagram Video

Hanna Oberg is a fitness model who posts inspirational photos and videos on social media platform Instagram for her 1.8 million followers. On Tuesday, Hanna posted an instructional video in which she taught her fans how to correctly perform various ab exercises.

For the workout posted to Instagram, Hanna wears a matching mint green sports bra and leggings. The high-waisted leggings cling to her sculpted curves while the short top allows fans a glimpse of her chiseled abs. Her bare arms also reveal a full sleeve of tattoos on her left arm. The fitness trainer adds a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit and accessorizes with a black watch. Her shoulder-length brunette tresses are pulled back into a ponytail with several loose strands falling in her face. Black mascara and glossy lips complete the look.

At the beginning of the first video, Hanna shows off her entire tummy by securing her chest and pulling down the waistband of her pants. In the caption, she writes that she is just trying to flex her abs to show her followers but is worried that the content will get deleted by a computer misinterpreting her intentions and tagging it as inappropriate.

In a split frame, Hanna demonstrates both the correct and wrong way to perform each move. Each exercise has a separate video clip in the post, and Hanna leaves messages written over the frame that explain what she’s doing and why the move is either correct or incorrect.

The first abdominal exercise that the fitness model demonstrates for her fans is called the plank. She tells them that they should not bend their lower back and should keep their booty down instead of sticking it up too high in the air.

The second exercise consists of cable crunches. The correct way to perform the move is to keep the hips locked and the back rounded. In the caption, Hanna tells her followers that 1,000 reps will not help define the abs if they don’t engage their core.

The last video clip shows Hanna doing leg raises. She advises her followers to keep their back flat on the floor throughout the exercise and make sure their core is always engaged.

The fitness trainer writes in the caption that the best way to do ab exercises is to perform fewer reps while slowing down and controlling the core. She leaves an encouraging message for her fans, writing that they’ve got this.

Hanna’s followers thanked her for the wrong versus right video, writing in the comments section that they find her tips helpful for their own workouts.

“This is very helpful! Saving for later today!!” one Instagram user commented.