Donna Brazile Snaps At RNC Chairwoman On Fox News For Using ‘Russian Talking Points’

Fox News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile spoke to Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday and showed little patience for the 46-year-old politician. As reported by Raw Story, McDaniel expressed her belief that the Democratic Party would face a brokered convention if they didn’t rally behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who is the party’s current frontrunner heading into Super Tuesday.

“Stay the hell out of our race,” Brazile said after claiming she was speaking to Republicans. “I get sick and tired of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, they don’t have a process. They’re cancelling primaries.”

“And for people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans, that is stupid. So, Ronna, go to hell.”

America’s Newsroom co-host Ed Henry appeared taken aback by Brazile’s comments, but she didn’t back down.

“No, go to hell!” Brazile said again. “I’m tired of it, Ed. We’re not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win.”

Although Brazile seemed angry at the suggestion that Sanders is not the Democratic Party favorite, she’s not the only one who holds such a belief. Writing for The Intercept, Glenn Greenwald notes that Democratic officials are now engaged in a strategy to prevent Sanders from being the 2020 presidential nominee, despite previously claiming that removing Donald Trump is their top priority. According to Greenwald, a brokered convention that sees the party elites determine the nominee is the one most likely to ensure that Trump wins a second term.

An unhinged @donnabrazile

just told @GOPChairwoman to "Go to hell" for citing @nytimes

reporting about superdelegates lining up against Bernie. Rich coming from someone who helped Hillary cheat in the debates and went on a post-2016 book tour claiming the primary was "rigged." pic.twitter.com/5tp4LPSGsJ — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) March 3, 2020

Greenwald pointed to the election of Republican Richard Nixon in 1969, which reversed Democrats’ 1964 electoral gains and saw Nixon achieve a landslide victory against Democrat Hubert Humphrey. The reason for Nixon’s big win, Greenwald says, is because of the brokered Democratic Party convention that took place over two months before the election. During this convention, the Democratic Party establishment anointed Humphrey as their choice over anti-war candidate Sen. Eugene McCarthy.

As The Inquisitr reported, former Vice President Joe Biden saw a surge in fundraising after his decisive victory in South Carolina, which could pave the way for his success on Super Tuesday. However, Biden reportedly invested the majority of his campaign resources in The Palmetto State and has yet to campaign in states voting on Tuesday.

Regardless, if Biden gains enough delegates on Tuesday, he could prevent Sanders from gaining a majority of delegates and create an opening for a brokered convention at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this summer.