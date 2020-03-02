Kendall Jenner Knew Mom Kris Was ‘Joking’ About Her Getting Pregnant Next, Report Says

Kendall Jenner is reportedly not taking her mother Kris Jenner’s recent interview too seriously.

The momager appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, February 27. According to Hollywood Life, she was asked who she thinks will give her a grandchild next. She said that it could be between Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, or Kendall as the one who could be having a baby next.

A source shared that Kendall wasn’t embarrassed or annoyed by Kris’s remark to Ellen. She reportedly found humor in her mother’s comments, as they are both aware that Kendall isn’t planning to have a baby of her own anytime soon.

“Kris was totally joking when she said on Ellen that Kendall could be the next sister to be pregnant and Kendall knew that,” the insider shared. “She kind of had an ‘Oh mom’ moment in her head but she knew she was just joking and having fun with Ellen. It’s not even on Kendall’s radar to become a mom at this time. She’s so career-focused.”

The model and reality star has been taking the modeling industry by storm over the last few years. Just recently, Kendall appeared in Calvin Klein’s latest campaign. The national campaign celebrates self-love and confidence and shows Kendall modeling in her underwear. The ad came after Kendall was reportedly “really busy” with Fashion Week last month. She was in Milan for the festivities and closed fashion week with a Versace fashion show.

Fans of the family know that Kendall is the only one out of the famous tribe who doesn’t have a child at the moment. Her siblings each have their own little families.

Kourtney is a mom of three (Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, Reign, 5). Kylie and Khloe both have one daughter each (Stormi, 2, and True, 1, respectively). Kim Kardashian leads the siblings numerically, with four total children (North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, Psalm, 9 months).

Kendall has joked about the fact that she is the only one without kids and has seemed to embrace her role as a successful aunt.

In addition to her career, Kendall is enjoying her life as a 24-year-old woman. She is often seen out with celebrity and model friends Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Emily Ratajkowski. Kendall is also currently dating. She has been spotted several times with her ex, Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons. Simmons and Kendall dated until last year but have seemed to still remain close. However, although they have been spending time together, Kendall is reportedly not looking for an exclusive relationship.