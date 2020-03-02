Wendy’s Launches Long Anticipated Breakfast

McDonald's responded by giving away free Egg McMuffins.

The fast food joint Wendy’s has officially launched their much anticipated breakfast menu. As of this week, customers can enjoy an array of popular breakfast food, including nine different sandwiches served on croissants and biscuits with eggs and meats. Other snacks will include potato wedges and sausage gravy as well as of course various coffee drinks, according to CNN.

One of the popular menu items is expected to be a breakfast version of their well known Baconator, as well as a maple bacon chicken croissant and a honey butter chicken biscuit. Wendy’s will only be serving breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every day, thus not overtaking McDonald’s which offers breakfast all day. Even still, it is clear the fast food joint is ready to move in on the major industry that has become of fast food breakfast, facing rivals like Taco Bell, Burger King, Arby’s, Panera and Dunkin’ all of which are already in the game.

McDonald’s slyly responded to Wendy’s breakfast launch by offering a promotion of their own. On Monday, March 2, McDonald’s customers could pick up free Egg McMuffin’s between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It’s likely of no coincidence that this is the exact time frame that Wendy’s would offer breakfast for the first time ever.

Look at you. Having your tweets on a billboard in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/RawO20pY9L — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 27, 2020

Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy gave his take on this move on behalf of McDonald’s, explaining that the fast food joint is taking Wendy’s breakfast seriously considering the staggering amount of money they have already invested in promoting it. Just this year, they’ve spent upwards of $80 million and have also hired many new employees for their new morning rush.

“It’s more of a defensive move rather than an offensive move,” Hottovy said of McDonald’s free Egg McMuffin promotion.

Hottovy continued on to say that he believes Wendy’s will be successful in their newest endeavor.

“This is a case where Wendy’s being in the market will lift everybody,” he said.

It would seem unlikely that Wendy’s new breakfast menu will slow down McDonald’s which remains at the top of the industry. The fast food giant continues to exert their dominance in this industry by offering new promotions and special deals in hopes of keeping their customers loyal. They are currently promoting the early release of their infamous Shamrock Shake, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The popular shake was released early in honor of it’s 50th anniversary. The drink is bright green in honor of St. Patrick’s day.