Fitness Guru Kayla Itsines Shows Off Sculpted Physique In Ab Workout Video

Kayla Itsines takes to social media site Instagram on an almost daily basis to impart her fitness wisdom onto her 12.2 million followers. The Australian fitness trainer’s devoted fans love watching her exercise demonstrations while receiving her many tips and tricks on how to maximize their fitness.

On Monday, March 2, Kayla left her latest post on the photo-sharing site, which featured her demonstrating an ab workout on a declined ab bench. For the workout, the trainer stuns in her typical training outfit. She wears an orange sports bra covered by a white, slightly translucent layer that leaves a stretch of her toned tummy on display. She pairs the top with tiny black gym shorts that leave her long, sculpted legs unobstructed. As per usual, Kayla has her generous, brown tresses pulled up into a high ponytail that flows down her back while adding a white Apple watch to accessorize.

In the video, Kayla sits on an exercise bench, which is declined towards the floor. She drapes her legs over two padded leg rests, bending them at the knee and securing her white-sneakered feet in front of her. She holds a yellow and black patterned exercise ball against her abdomen and bends herself at the waist to start.

The fitness trainer then moves into a series of ab workouts. She starts by laying down on the bench, with her head pointed towards the floor. She then begins performing crunches, pushing the exercise ball up above her shoulders each time she pulls herself up. The following move involves twisting the ball from one side to the other while she is in a sitting position. A third exercise involves throwing the ball up and catching it while also performing crunches. The circuit continues with a series of toe touches and normal crunches without using the ball.

In the caption of the post, Kayla lets her followers in on her tips and tricks for mastering the decline ab bench. She tells them that the bench is a great piece of equipment for advanced women looking for a challenge. She adds that beginners should work up to using the bench by performing the exercises on the floor first.

The fitness trainer’s followers left over 150,000 likes and dozens of comments on the video in which they commented on the difficult workout and asked questions about how to tailor it to their own specific needs.

“Love this!! I’m definitely adding to my incline ab workout!!!,” one Instagram user commented.