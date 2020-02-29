‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, February 28: Sally Asks Katie If She Spilled Her Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, March 28 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) at the beach house with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). He tried to convince her that she needed to move in with him and that they could take long walks on the beach again. Sally said that many things changed since she last lived there. Wyatt begged her to share her life with him. But Sally didn’t understand why he had had such a huge change of heart.

After all, only a short while ago he was committed to Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Wyatt said that he had loved Sally all along but did not appreciate her. Sally asked Wyatt for time to think about his offer, per She Knows Soaps.

In the meantime, Flo and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) were having a heart-to-heart. Flo shared that she and Wyatt had come up with a plan to support Sally. They wanted Sally to move into the beach house.

Just then, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) walked into the office. He couldn’t believe Flo’s generosity. He said that she was on the road to redemption and seemed to be making up for all her past mistakes. Flo didn’t expect him to forgive her for kidnapping his granddaughter and passing Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) off as her biological child.

Bill warned Flo and Katie that Sally was smart and may figure out that Katie told Wyatt the truth. Katie received a text message from Sally asking her to meet her.

Wyatt met Flo at Spencer Publications. He told her that something was preventing Sally from agreeing to move back in with him. Bill, Wyatt, and Flo worried that Sally was accusing Katie of spilling her secret. They were concerned that the redhead would leave town and refuse any medical treatment. Wyatt just wanted Sally to move in with him. Bill pointed out that Sally wouldn’t be able to hide her condition if she returned to the beach house.

The soap opera featured Sally confronting Katie. She wanted to know why Wyatt had such a sudden change of heart. She asked Katie if she told Wyatt that she was dying. Katie deftly sidestepped the question and asked her why she thought that Wyatt knew about her illness. Katie advised Sally to play open cards with Wyatt and move back in with him. Sally said that Wyatt would figure out that there was something wrong with her if she did that. Katie told the redhead that she had nothing left to lose and encouraged her to move in with Wyatt.