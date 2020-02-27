Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie’s Plot Begins To Unravel

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 28 tease that Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) plot may begin to unravel. The brunette has broken Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) trust because she believes that it was in her best interest, but a slip of the tongue may cost her everything, She Knows Soaps.

Katie was at the hospital for a check-up on the day that she spotted Sally there. She approached the redhead and it wasn’t long before Sally admitted that she had an appointment with her doctor. Katie offered to be there for Sally when she received her results. And when the physician broke the news that Sally was terminally ill, Katie was right by her side.

Right from the start, Sally made it very clear that she didn’t want anybody else to know the truth. She didn’t want to worry her family and didn’t want her colleagues to pity her. She made Katie promise that she wouldn’t tell Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) either because she loved him too much to put him through this.

Of course, it wasn’t long before Katie broke her promise. The first person that she told was Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Katie wanted to tell her fiancé because he knew that something was bothering her and was concerned about her health. She set him straight that she was recovering well from the kidney transplant and then told him about Sally’s dire diagnosis.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie encourages Sally to explore her treatment options. pic.twitter.com/lrW0fbdwW0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 25, 2020

Katie then went on to tell Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Katie just wanted to lessen Sally’s burden and therefore plotted with those close to the redhead to make her life easier.

The soap opera spoilers hint that it won’t be long before Sally begins to suspect that Wyatt knows that she is sick. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Wyatt and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) put their relationship on hold so that he could be with Sally. Since then, he returned to Sally and asked her for another chance.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that he will ask Sally to move in with him because he misses her. She desperately wants a shot at happiness before she dies, even though she has not admitted as much to Wyatt. But when Katie lets something slip, Sally will start to question whether Wyatt already knows that she’s terminally ill.

Perhaps Katie will be able to cover up her mistake, but the seed of doubt will be planted. Sally may begin to question Wyatt’s every word after her suspicion is aroused.