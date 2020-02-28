‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Gets Real About Her Post-Partum Body With Instagram Photo Days After Birth

Teddi Mellencamp shared a photo of her post-baby body.

Teddi Mellencamp got real about her post-baby body on Instagram on Friday, February 28, just three days after welcoming her third child, daughter Dove Arroyave Mellencamp.

After revealing to her fans that she was three days postpartum, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said that she felt an unbelievable and unconditional love for her family’s new addition before gushing over the incredible bond they share. She then admitted that seeing her husband, Edwin Arroyave, with their baby has brought her to tears.

According to Mellencamp, she’s been bursting with pride as she continues to see her two older children, 6-year-old daughter Slate and 5-year-old son Cruz, as well as her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Isabella, interacting gently and lovingly with their new little sister.

Before getting into the physical side of things, Mellencamp continued to sleep of her first few days with Dove, explaining that when it comes to sleeping, she’s accepted that being delirious is how she’s going to feel for a while. She also joked about the mesh “mom diaper” she was wearing in the hospital and the compression panties she’s been wearing since arriving back home on Thursday.

While Mellencamp’s body has surely been through a lot, and continues to face hardships as she adjusts to life at home with her infant, the new mother of three said she’s learned to love her body as is, even when her son Cruz innocently asks why her belly hasn’t yet deflated and when specialists claim she can only breastfeed out of her right breast because her left breast has scarring.

Mellencamp went on to say that she is doing her best not to compare her journey to anyone else as she focuses on enjoying all the ups and downs that her new baby is bringing to the lives of her family.

In closing, Mellencamp expressed her overwhelming appreciation for her friends and family members who have shown up to the likely chaotic scene in her home to bring her love and food.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp announced the birth of her baby girl on Instagram on Tuesday night after revealing she was in labor on her Instagram Stories hours prior. As fans of the reality star may have seen, Mellencamp told her fans and followers that she was screaming in pain before getting her epidural and later showcased clips of herself and her husband, who remained at her side throughout the time she spent in the hospital.