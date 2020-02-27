‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, February 26: Ridge & Steffy Give Sally Good News

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, February 26 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) telling Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that he would always be there for her. He wanted another chance. Sally admitted that she still loved him, but pointed out that their relationship had failed before. Wyatt felt that he was to blame for things not working out between them. Sally got a text message from Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She told Wyatt that she was about to get fired. Before she left, Wyatt once again assured the redhead that he would stand by her no matter what, per She Knows Soaps.

In the main office at Forrester Creations, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) pleaded with Ridge and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) not to fire Sally because she was terminally ill. Both Steffy and Ridge were shocked by the news. Katie explained that Sally’s symptoms interfered with her work and, therefore, she wasn’t able to perform the way that she used to. Katie told them that she was with Sally when she was diagnosed and that the redhead didn’t want anybody else to know. Sally didn’t want anyone to pity her now that she was dying. Katie asked them not to let Sally know that she had told them the truth.

The soap opera spoilers also featured Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) who joined Wyatt in his office. She had heard the conversation between him and Sally. He told her that he was sorry that she had to hear what he had said to the redhead. Flo reassured Wyatt that he needed to do whatever it takes to make Sally happy in the short time that she had left. She wanted Wyatt to make Sally happy. Wyatt and Flo kissed after deciding to put Sally ahead of their own relationship.

Back at Forrester, Steffy told her father that she did not think she would be able to pretend that she did not know that Sally was sick. Ridge was also concerned about the young designer.

When Sally arrived, she seemed rather upset. She told them that she knew that her latest designs were not up to standard and assumed that they wanted to fire her. Ridge then interrupted Sally to show her some additions that he had made to her designs. Sally loved the changes and gushed. Ridge told Sally that he did not have the “wild” flair that she had. He was convinced that their collaboration would boost the couture line. Sally couldn’t believe that they had called her in to give her some good news.

Outside, Katie cried as she eavesdropped on their conversation. As The Inquisitr reported, she had saved Sally’s job.