200 People Deliver Jars of Gummy Bears To Illinois State Capital To Fight Mass Incarceration

Over 200 people swarmed the Illinois State Capital Tuesday to deliver jars of gummy bears to state representatives in symbolic protest against mass incarceration, USA Today reports. The advocates were there to demand an end to the use of cash bail — payment required for a person to be released from jail while awaiting a court hearing.

Each jar contained 250 gummy bears, each one representing a thousandth of the number of people who are incarcerated in the state awaiting trail each year, according to data from the Illinois Department of Corrections Jail and Detention Standards Unit. Reform advocates from across the state rode in by bus to Springfield to hand-deliver the 177 quart-sized jars to their local legislators.

State and local governments have begun to eliminate the use of bail in recent years, with opponents claiming cash bail disproportionately impacts low-income people of color. Of the more than two million people incarcerated in the United States on any given day, over half have not been convicted of a crime. Many simply can’t afford to pay bail.

“The use of cash bail, particularly over the last 40 years, has led to a dramatic increase in pretrial incarceration. It’s pretrial incarceration that has driven the growth of incarceration in this country,” said Nancy Fishman, project director in the Center on Sentencing and Corrections at the nonprofit Vera Institute.

The Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution establishes that no person have an excessive bail amount set against them. This has been interpreted to mean that bail cannot be used as a way for the government to raise money or punish a person for getting arrested. Despite the theory behind the Eighth Amendment, judges often set excessively high bail to prevent an arrested individual from getting out of jail.

Meanwhile, proponents of money bail — which include private bail bond companies — say the system provides an incentive for people show up for court appearances, while generating revenue for the state.

“There’s no justification for the ongoing use of money bonds,” said Sharlyn Grace, executive director of the Chicago Community Bond Fund, which posts bond for people who are incarcerated. “It has the terrible, detrimental impact of jailing poor people who may lose their children, jobs, housing and, in some cases, their lives.”

Demonstrators chanted “End money bail” as they trooped through the Capital rotunda. The demonstration was spearheaded by two umbrella groups — the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice and the Coalition to End Money Bond, an initiative of the Coalition to connect groups throughout the state that are working to reduce pretrial detention.