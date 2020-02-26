NFL CBA Meeting Between Owners And Players Ends Without Apparent Resolution

The NFL and NFLPA had what is being reported as a four-hour meeting to discuss the upcoming CBA but it doesn’t appear at the moment that the two sides have come to a decision. Dan Graziano reported on Twitter the meeting had come to a conclusion on Tuesday night but neither side was willing to talk much about whether or not progress was even made.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy was the first one to address what had gone on in the meeting room, though he wasn’t willing to give many specifics. The spokesman told the gathered media he wasn’t going to discuss what kind of discussions took place, or what the next steps were, in order to respect the process.

“As you can tell, the meeting just concluded, and out of respect for the process, we’re not going to comment further at this time.”

Graziano later tweeted the next steps will take place tonight, at least for the NFL Player’s Association. The player reps will meet together in their own room to discuss the meeting and to fill in those who weren’t involved in the discussion with the owners’ representatives. If there was enough movement on the Collective Bargaining Agreement talks that the union could vote, they are able to do it. All 32 player reps are in town and can be assembled should that step seem appropriate.

As of now, very few people know if there will indeed be a vote tonight. If there is, it could mean a big move towards the CBA becoming final and official. These kinds of steps are necessary because of last week’s action when the NFL’s owners thought they had an offer the players’ would accept. As The Inquisitr earlier reported, the deal started sinking not long after it went public.

Houston Texans’ star JJ Watt was one of the first to publicly announce he couldn’t abide what the owners had offered up. As the week unfolded, other members of the NFLPA came out against it, with a new 17-game regular season seemingly being the biggest sticking point.

Not long after the players rejected the CBA offer, there was talk the owners were ready to go nuclear and threaten no more talks were going to be on the table. On the flip side, several players started talking about their desire to head over to the XFL if the league decided a lockout was the only other option. After a short staredown, both sides went into a room together on Tuesday night and some sort of progress appears to have been made but a deal isn’t there yet.