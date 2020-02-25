Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Slays In Formfitting Cheetah-Print Dress

Nicole Polizzi slayed in a formfitting cheetah-print dress for what she called her last season as a full-time cast member of the MTV smash Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The reality star and mother of three looked absolutely dynamite in a dress that showed off her lean legs in an Instagram share.

She appears to be seated in a car on her way to what she said was press week with her “roomies,” which include Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The ensemble Nicole sports in the snap is in tune with the image she projected for many years on the reality show. Although she is no longer the party girl she was portrayed as on the series, she can still turn it up with her fashion.

The dress has a deep v-neckline, and Nicole coordinated her look with a camel-colored duster with elasticized cuffs, creating a soft flounce around her wrists.

Nicole’s hair has been highlighted blond and enhances her olive skin tone. As for her makeup application, Nicole paired dark eye makeup with a brownish lipstick that had a bit of gloss.

This will reportedly be the last time Nicole will heavily promote the show that made her a known television personality.

Late in 2019, Nicole shared with her followers that she would not be returning as a full-time cast member to the series which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. She decided that she no longer wanted to spend long stretches of time away from her three children — Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo — as well as husband Jionni LaValle, whom she met on the show in 2010.

There appeared to be no other cast members in the automobile with Nicole at the time she snapped the selfie. Both Deena and Jenni commented positively on their friend’s overall fashion look in the comments section of the post.

For now, it appears the remaining cast members will continue to film the series as it heads into the new season. The episodes Nicole and her Jersey Shore pals are currently promoting were shot last fall and will air beginning Thursday, February 27 on MTV.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to share their sentiments on how much they would miss their favorite “meatball,” which is a term of endearment when describing the reality star.

“Never gonna be the same without you on it!!! But being a momma comes first I get it!!!! Good luck snooks we will all miss you!” said one fan.

“Still wish you didn’t take that step back! It won’t be the same without you. Totally get putting your family first – but I hope you’ll reconsider. It’s only a few weeks at a time and people LOVE you!” remarked a second social media follower.

“End of an era. I’ve been entertained,” said a third supporter sadly.