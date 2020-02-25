Pete Davidson Is Allegedly Given ‘Star Treatment’ From Lorne Michaels At ‘SNL’

Sources at Saturday Night Live are reportedly not happy about some of Pete Davidson‘s responses from a very candid interview with Charlamagne Tha God that was shared earlier today on YouTube. The comedian went on record saying he didn’t like the way he was treated behind-the-scenes at the sketch comedy show. However, according to Page Six, Davidson is given the “star treatment” by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

The majority of Davidson’s comments about the long-running show were negative, but he did admit that Michaels was like a “father figure” to him.

On the other hand, the comedian also said that he feels like the cast thinks he’s “f*cking dumb,” and that whenever he’s in the building, he doesn’t know “whose team they’re playing for, really; if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

The Page Six article stated that Michaels gave Davidson time off to film his role in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel and that the creator also gave him a week off to attend his friend Ricky Velez’s wedding. The source indicated that getting that much time off for a wedding was “unheard of.”

Based on his remarks, Davidson doesn’t appear eager to stick around at SNL after this season. He told Charlamagne that he felt like he’d reached the end of his rope at the show and didn’t have much left to give. It appears that sentiment is mutual as the source said that he offered little to the writers’ room and that “the cast isn’t into him.”

“He’s just there — he doesn’t add much.”

The insider told the outlet that the executive producer “recognizes that Pete is enormously valuable to the show.” Michaels was reportedly very helpful toward Davidson during his suicide scare a couple of years ago.

It’s true that over the last year or so, many of Davidson’s real-life scandals have bled into his SNL characters and sketches. He has talked about his public relationship with pop star Ariana Grande during “Weekend Update” segments and even alluded to his stint in rehab.

An earlier article from Page Six also confirmed that the actor had discussed his relationship and eventual split from model Kaia Gerber during the new interview. He claimed that they broke up because of her young age and his ongoing struggle with his mental health.

The comedian has several projects currently in the works outside of NBC. Aside from The Suicide Squad, he’ll also appear as Nathan Fillion’s half-brother in an upcoming episode of the ABC drama The Rookie.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.