‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Will Raise Fourth Child Alone, Has No Contact With Ex-Boyfriend Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry's fourth pregnancy sounds a lot like her third.

Kailyn Lowry is currently pregnant with her fourth child, a son, and according to the Teen Mom 2 cast member, she will likely be going through her fourth pregnant alone.

Years after chronicling the challenges of going through her third pregnancy on episodes of the MTV reality series, Lowry has confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that she is no longer in contact with Chris Lopez, who is also the father of her third child, two-year-old son Lux Russell.

“I know that the situation is not ideal, however, the absolutely untrue and defamatory statements people are making about me because of this are out of hand,” Lowry said.

Ever since Lowry announced that she was expecting her fourth child, the second for Lopez, on February 4, the longtime reality star has been flooded with backlash from her fans and followers on Instagram. However, according to Lowry, she doesn’t believe she deserves any hatred from her online audience and said that at the end of the day, she’s raised three happy, healthy, and wonderful kids and knows she’s prepared to raise a fourth child on her own.

“We are all so excited to welcome him into our family,” Lowry said of her family, which includes nine-year-old son Isaac, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and six-year-old Lincoln, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Continuing on, Lowry said that she and Lopez currently have no contact with one another after he allegedly admitted to her that he intentionally got her pregnant and explained that when it came to the circumstances surrounding the conception of her fourth child, she was not willing to discuss the matter.

“Legally, I’m not able to go into detail,” she said. “Domestic violence and narcissism are very real subjects, and when I’m in the place to be able to offer advice, I will.”

As the time Lowry first announced her pregnancy earlier this month, she revealed she was “almost 16 weeks” along and said that she’s had a rough pregnancy the fourth time around. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lowry explained weeks ago that she had been coping with nausea, morning sickness, and a lack of energy since conceiving her fourth son.

During an appearance on Us Weekly‘s Watch With Us podcast in January 2019, Lowry said that Lopez does not appear on Teen mom 2 because he doesn’t like the way in which her former partners have allegedly taken advantage of her by using her platform for their own good.