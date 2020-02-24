Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Rescues Sally’s Job

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 25 reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will use her influence to protect Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Since everyone else at Forrester Creations is in the dark about Sally’s illness, Katie will do what she can to help the designer, per She Knows Soaps.

Only a short while ago, Sally was taken to task for her designs on the Intimates Collection. The redhead is one of the leading designers at the fashion house and was working on Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) line. But when Steffy and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) saw her latest work, they were shocked. Sally had been concerned that she would lose her job after Ridge came down on her for the decline in the quality of her designs.

Sally knew that her fatigue and headaches were a symptom of something greater and went to see a doctor who ran some tests. The physician then diagnosed Sally with an incurable illness. All of a sudden, everything started to make sense to Sally including her work performance. The Bold and the Beautiful fans recently saw how she struggled to even grip her pencil properly and how Katie had to catch her when her legs gave way beneath her.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Katie will continue to worry about Sally. She knows that Sally is fighting an incurable illness and that she doesn’t have any hope of making a recovery. The last thing that Sally needs to worry about is her job.

Sally’s role as head designer of Steffy’s line is the legacy that she can leave behind. It’s also the only thing that gives meaning to the little time she has left. Sally has no one and nothing else to make her final days more meaningful. Therefore, her job at Forrester Creations is the only thing that’s keeping her going because she has no family or friends who know her situation, except Katie.

But Logan women are known for their ingenuity. Katie will go to bat for Sally at work and see if she can secure her job for her. She knows that Sally’s job at the fashion house is on the line and that her designs are being placed under close scrutiny Katie wants to lessen Sally’s burden because she already has a lot on her plate. Since she’s already told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), it wouldn’t be surprising if Katie also tells Ridge and Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers indicate that on Wednesday, Sally will receive great news about her designs. It seems as if Katie put her marketing skills to good use and that Sally will have more time for more important things.