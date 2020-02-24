Tyler Cameron Built A Luxury Dog House For Kyle Richards’ Golden Retriever

Tyler Cameron is in a new line of work.

Former Bachelorette favorite Tyler Cameron is building luxury doghouses for a new television show called Barkitecture. The preview for the show shows Cameron working with interior designer Delia Kenza to create jaw dropping homes for celebrity dogs, including Real Housewives star Kyle Richards golden retriever, according to Page Six.

In the preview, Richards can be seen crawling into her dog’s new impressive mansion, which is complete with black and white tile floors and plush furniture. The home itself is based off of Richards own style and preferences. Her dog can even be seen chewing on a chew toy shaped like a wine bottle.

“That’s unbelievable,” she can be heard saying as she checks out her dogs new living space.

Richards is hardly the only celebrity whom Cameron will be creating a luxury home for. Other clients will include Lisa Vanderpump, Rumer Willis, and Joel McHale. He will be acting as the show’s primary host and as the general contractor. Barkitecture will be available via a new streaming service called Quibi which has not yet launched. This streaming service will be different than many that have come before it in that the episodes are all under ten minutes. Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner and Darren Criss are also expected to have projects featured through this service.

Cameron’s life has been turned upside down since his reality television debut on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. While he and Brown did not ultimately end up together in the end, fans across the nation fell in love with him for his charm, good lucks, and sense of respect.

Since becoming a star basically overnight and accumulating a large social media following, he’s had no shortage of options when it comes to women. In recent months he’s been linked to several big name stars like Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. He even flirted with Jennifer Gardner on social media.

Most recently, he expressed his admiration for Madison Prewett who is currently one of Peter Weber’s three remaining women on The Bachelor. Cameron enjoyed watching Prewett show off her basketball skills during her hometown date with Weber in Alabama, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Madi got a nice stutter step cross over, saw a euro step in there, text book bounce pass for an assist, and drained the worst shot in basketball with a long 2 pointer. Get her in the next celebrity all star game,” he tweeted.