WWE Rumors: Former Champion On ‘Risky Ground’ After Latest Injury

After so many injuries, it's only a matter of time until WWE doesn't want to risk any more.

The professional wrestling world is in a time and place where injuries are taken very seriously, and WWE won’t play around with someone’s health. If injuries occur, superstars will be treated properly and not allowed to return until they’re cleared by doctors and medical professionals. One former champion from Monday Night Raw has suffered a number of injuries in the last few years which now reportedly has them in the spotlight of backstage officials.

Samoa Joe is one of those superstars that fans wanted to see in WWE for years, and they’ve loved his time in NXT and on the main roster. Unfortunately, he’s never been able to cross the line of being a world champion with the company, but he’s had a number of chances.

The last few months have not included a lot of Samoa Joe as he’s been dealing with a number of injuries which have included a thumb problem and a concussion. As reported by The Inquisitr, he suffered another injury this past week and it happened during a commercial shoot for the promotion.

While the exact injury isn’t yet known, it is believed that he suffered another concussion, but that hasn’t been confirmed by WWE. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, this latest injury has Joe being watched closely by medical teams and staff.

Dave Meltzer reports that the recent injury to Joe has WWE looking at him closely and that he is actually on “risky ground.” That is being said due to the fact that Vince McMahon starts to see superstars as “fragile” once they keep suffering through multiple injuries and problems with their body.

The matter has been made even worse due to this new injury being another possible concussion. That would make two concussions in a short period of time and WWE will start to get truly concerned about Joe’s well-being as they don’t want him suffering any kind of permanent or brain damage.

WWE is going to monitor Joe closely as they do any superstar who has suffered one or multiple concussions. It is not yet known just when he will return to the ring, but it may be a while until fans see him on Monday Night Raw again.

No matter what, fans want Samoa Joe to be healthy and make it through his latest injury without any lingering issues. Still, suffering two concussions in a short amount of time is quite troubling and WWE will want to keep a watchful eye on him upon his recovery and return.