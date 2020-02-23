Lori Loughlin Hides Her Face Under A Large Fedora While In Santa Monica

Lori Loughlin is rarely seen without a hat these days.

Hats have become Lori Loughlin’s new most often used fashion accessory over the past several months. The former Full House star was spotted out and about in Santa Monica recently, this time sporting a tan floppy fedora that helped to shield her face. Since her initial arrest for her alleged role in the college admissions scandal, Loughlin’s sported bonnets, bucket hats, and visors, according to Vanity Fair.

Despite the fact that her life is undoubtedly stressful at the moment, Loughlin gave a small, thin lipped smile for the cameras when her photo was snapped by paparazzi. As always, she appeared well put together, though clearly trying to avoid being recognized. She wore a blue turtleneck with an Adidas jacket over the top, paring the look with a pair of black pants and simple platform sneakers. Per usual, a pair of dark sunglasses helped hide some of her face.

It’s not relatively common for Loughlin to be seen in public these days, and when she has been she does not respond to the questions thrown her way by the press. Her husband fashion designer, Mossimo Giannulli, who was also charged in relation to the scandal, hasn’t seem as concerned about hiding his appearance while in public. He hasn’t bothered with hats or sunglasses and has even dined at outdoor restaurants in easy view of the paparazzi. However, he has grown out a long beard, which is quite a contrast to his previous clean shaven look.

As for the couple’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, the girls have been keeping a relatively low profile. In December, Olivia posted her first YouTube video after months away from the platform. At the time she said she was hoping to go back to making videos again, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She made it clear that she couldn’t discuss her family’s legal woes, as much as she wanted to be honest with her subscribers.

“This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life. It’s so hard because I’m not trying to make this about me or how I’ve been because that’s not the point of this,” she said at the time.

However, the 20-year-old has posted only one other video since her return to the platform and it was not well received. Despite the fact that her career took a hit after the scandal, she still holds over 1 million subscribers.