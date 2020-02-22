‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Sharon Lays Down The Law

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, February 24 reveal Sharon pushing her children to do what’s best for them instead of worrying about her. Plus, the Newman family rallies around Victoria as she fights for her life.

Sharon (Sharon Case) takes control, according to SheKnows Soaps. Now that she’s seen Noah’s (Robert Adamson) photography, Sharon cannot imagine her son putting his life on hold to stay with her in Genoa City for the next several months. Instead of hanging around until her surgery, Sharon hopes that Noah will go back and work on his artwork because he can always come back to be there when it’s time for her surgery. Noah isn’t so sure about Sharon’s ideas, but she enlists Nick (Joshua Morrow) to help her convince their son to go back to the life he’s built, especially since Noah admitted that there is somebody special in his life right now.

Noah isn’t the only of her children that Sharon is worried about, though. She’s also concerned about Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Sharon realizes that keeping something as big as her cancer from Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is tough on Mariah. Because of that, Sharon gives Mariah the okay to let Tessa know about her breast cancer diagnosis. However, Mariah isn’t convinced because she thinks Tessa might try to leave the tour if she knows what Mariah is dealing with in Genoa City.

Meanwhile, the Newmans unify for Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Indeed, the Newmans don’t always get along. Still, right now, Abby (Melissa Ordway), Adam (Mark Grossman), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) have put all that aside as they worry about Victoria after Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) stabbed her. Adam is even willing to step up at Newman Enterprises in his sister’s stead, but that might not be taken as a positive thing by Victoria or his other siblings. For now, they’re all providing support for each other.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is especially hit hard about her daughter being at death’s door. Thankfully, Nikki visits Victoria, who is still in a medically induced coma. There isn’t much anybody can do for Victoria, but Nikki notes that her daughter is strong and is fighting. However, Nikki is also concerned that Victor (Eric Braeden) will step back in at Newman Enterprises, and the thought is more than she can bear. She isn’t ready for Victor to resume such a stressful position so soon after he’s fought his own life-threatening illness.