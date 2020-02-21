Michael Bloomberg Vows To Release At Least 3 NDAs That Affected Women After Intense Criticism

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has agreed to release at least three different non-disclosure agreements that affected women, according to The Washington Post. The move comes just two days after Bloomberg was pummeled on the debate stage — particularly by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who accused the New York businessman of silencing women at his company with the practice.

In a statement posted to his campaign website, Bloomberg explained that he had done “a lot reflecting” over the past several days.

“I recognize that NDAs, particularly when they are used in the context of sexual harassment and sexual assault, promote a culture of silence in the workplace and contribute to a culture of women not feeling safe or supported,” Bloomberg stated.

He then added that women who were interested in speaking out should contact his company and claimed that they would then be given a release.

The decision is a 180 degree reversal for the three-time mayor, who had been adamant about holding women to the agreements just 48 hours prior on the debate stage.

However, that declaration did not sit well with voters, and the 78-year-old even drew boos from the crowd. Moreover, Bloomberg’s favorability dropped by as much as 20 points following the debate, according to Axios.

This spelled danger for the former New York mayor, as he will need to retain his support in order to hit the 15 percent minimum required to receive delegates in numerous Super Tuesday states.

In addition, the NDAs were a continued source of attack from other candidates. Elizabeth Warren quickly resumed criticizing Bloomberg after the debate, even claiming that he should be “disqualified” from running for president until he released the NDAs, per The Inquisitr.

Bloomberg now appears to be attempting to take control of the situation by emphasizing his proclaimed dedication to women’s rights in the workplace along with his commitment to releasing the NDAs.

“I want my company to be a model for women seeking opportunity and support in their careers. When we support women in the workplace, we advance not just their own feelings of value, but we help them and their families across America live better lives through higher wages,” Bloomberg added in the message.

Bloomberg pointed to his desire to pass the Be Heard Act in Congress, which would help empower women to speak out against harassment in office environments. In addition, he wrote of his plan to guarantee 12 weeks of paid family leave, ensure paycheck fairness, and increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

However, the consequences of the NDA decision remain to be seen. Many stories that have come from lawsuits against Bloomberg have not painted the former mayor in a flattering light. In fact, one even alleged that he told a female to get an abortion after she disclosed her pregnancy, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.