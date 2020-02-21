WWE Spoilers: Major Match At ‘Super ShowDown’ Won’t Include A Title Change

The rumored outcome of this match will set up a major bout at "WrestleMania 36."

With three big pay-per-views on the horizon for WWE, a lot of work needs to be done to build them and keep things fresh. The first event is coming next week as the superstars head to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown with huge matches already scheduled for the card. One match will have Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt versus Goldberg for the Universal Championship, but the result of that bout appears to already be known.

Goldberg’s current return to WWE came with threatening words from The Fiend who wants a piece of the legend. One interaction between the two led to a match for Wyatt’s belt being scheduled for Saudi Arabia, and fans really can’t wait to see the superstars collide, but will it even be much of a surprise?

Whoever walks out of Super ShowDown as the Universal Champion is expected to defend the title at WrestleMania 36. Right now, most would say that it is anyone’s match to win, but current rumors states a spoiler for the event has The Fiend keeping his title and leaving Saudi Arabia with it.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, Goldberg is not expected to be at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa. He is not currently scheduled to be at the event or to have a match on the card which would mean that his winning the title from Wyatt makes no sense.

With time still left until WrestleMania 36 and even until Super ShowDown next week, backstage plans are subject to change. It is expected that Roman Reigns will win the men’s match at Elimination Chamber and go on to challenge for the Universal Championship in early April.

Right now, the creative team at WWE believes that Reigns vs. Wyatt is what will happen at WrestleMania and it is the payoff for months of build-up. There has been some small back-and-forth between the superstars here and there, but things would be put into high gear for the final three or four weeks leading up to the event.

Now, if Vince McMahon sits back and feels as if Goldberg would be a better opponent for Reigns, everything could change. While the exact talk coming from backstage may never be known, fans will know what was decided upon after Super ShowDown next week.

If Goldberg doesn’t win against Wyatt and doesn’t compete at WrestleMania 36, this return would be a mere “one-and-done” appearance. That’s not something totally unexpected from WWE, though, as they know bringing the legend back certainly helps with all the money exchanging hands for Saudi Arabia events.