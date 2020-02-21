Spoilers For ‘The Bachelor’ Tease Interesting Tidbit About ‘Women Tell All ‘Taping Ahead Of Overnights Airing

The next episode of The Bachelor will show Peter Weber’s overnight dates and people have been speculating about where this show will end. According to spoiler king Reality Steve, the Women Tell All special is taping Friday night in Los Angeles, and news of one specific contestant being in Los Angeles for this reveals a key detail about how far Episode 9 seemingly will go on February 24.

The Bachelor spoilers tease that there is a lot of ground to cover in Episode 9. As the last show ended, Madison Prewett pulled Peter Weber aside after the rose ceremony and said she needed to talk to him. She is going to tell him she’s still a virgin and she’ll seemingly make it clear that it’d be a dealbreaker for her if he were to sleep with either Hannah Ann Sluss or Victoria Fuller during the overnight fantasy suite dates.

According to ABC, Episode 9 will show Hannah Ann’s date first and Victoria’s second. Madi’s will be third, and The Bachelor spoilers indicate that the virginity topic will cause a major disruption during dinner. In fact, Madi will walk away from dinner after learning that Peter was intimate with someone else.

The synopsis from the network makes it sound as if that’s where Episode 9 will end. However, a tidbit that just emerged about the filming of the Women Tell All suggests otherwise.

According to a Friday morning Twitter post from Reality Steve, Victoria is in Los Angeles for the WTA taping. Given how these tapings go, that would confirm that she is not one of Peter’s final two ladies.

Reality Steve has previously detailed that Hannah Ann and Madi are Peter’s final two women. He indicated that despite this upcoming tension with Madi over Peter’s intimacy during other overnights, it’s Victoria who is eliminated next.

Victoria’s presence at the WTA taping would also seem to confirm another tidbit about how the last few episodes will play out. The audience for these specials always gets to watch the next episode before the contestants are brought out, so they know which of the final three is eliminated. However, they aren’t shown the finale.

Given that, it seems that Monday’s episode should end with Victoria’s elimination at the next rose ceremony, rather than with Madi’s decision to walk away from dinner with Peter.

It’s possible that ABC will shake things up in some way in order to film the WTA with Victoria even if she’s not eliminated in Episode 9. However, having her there is a significant spoiler regarding Peter’s next elimination, regardless of whether it’s shown Monday night or at the beginning of the two-part finale.

Additional The Bachelor spoilers will emerge over the weekend as Peter and his ladies film this Women Tell All special. Fans will certainly be anxious to see how things go for Victoria during this, as she’s been at the center of a lot of drama this season and she’ll likely be facing a lot of questions.