Hannah Brown Reportedly Made Over $1 Million Through Reality Television Stints

In addition to getting paid for starring as 'The Bachelorette', Hannah Brown went on to win 'Dancing With The Stars'.

Hannah Brown made quite a bit of money not only during her time as The Bachelorette but in the months following. While she might not have ended up finding lasting love on The Bachelorette, she did earn an expected six figure salary. After that she went on to not only star on Dancing With The Stars, but to win the entire competition, thus resulting in her bringing in around $345,000, as Cosmopolitan reported. Her estimated net worth is now $1.5 million.

Brown initially made her reality television debut on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. However, due to the fact that only the star of the show makes any money, she wouldn’t have brought in a paycheck for that appearance. What she did earn was a following on social media that only continued to grow when she was eventually awarded the role of The Bachelorette, that grew even further when she won Dancing With The Stars.

Brown now sits at an impressive 2.6 million followers on Instagram which allows her the opportunity to land major brand deals where she’ll be able to pull in even more money. Due to the fact that fans seem to love her raw, honest personality, there will likely be no shortage of opportunities still to come.

On Thursday, it was announced that Brown will partake in a live tour for Dancing With The Stars, as The Inquisitr previously reported. This is big news for fans because it seems to shut down ongoing rumors than she could be the next bachelorette. Brown did not get the happy ending she hoped for during her first stint in the leading role after the man she chose and got engaged to, Jed Wyatt, ended up having a girlfriend back home he hadn’t told her about. Brown’s trust was broken upon hearing the news and later called off their engagement.

Brown’s newly announced tour will take place during the time in which The Bachelorette would be filmed, thus shutting down rumors that she might be given a second chance to find love as the star of the show. She will make six separate appearances on the tour.

Fans of Brown were ecstatic to hear the news of the tour.

“Hallelujah! Finally, you listened to us fans! So happy she’s coming back!” one excited fan commented upon the Instagram post announcing the tour.

“YOU LISTENED! WE DID IT! OMG!” exclaimed another supporter in the comment section.