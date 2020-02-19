Charli XCX Wows In Revealing Cut-Out Feathery Dress At BRITs Party

The BRIT Awards took place in London, United Kingdom, last night and all the stars turned up in style. Nominated singer Charli XCX attended the Warner BRITs after-party and wowed fans in an eye-catching outfit, per Daily Mail.

Charli stunned in a cut-out dress that was made out of black feathers. The bottom appeared to be made out of sheer PVC and parts of it had small jewels embroidered on it. The fluffy garment went way above her knees and displayed her decolletage and stomach. The “White Mercedes” songstress held a mini fluffy bag that matched her ensemble and sported a short dark bob. Charli opted for a glossy lip, mascara, and eye shadow for the occasion.

In her Instagram upload, she wore bright yellow clips in her hair. However, when attending the party, she seemed to have them out.

In the paparazzi photos, she opted for small dangling earrings that weren’t seen in her social media post.

For her most recent upload, Charli posed in front of a plain white wall. She raised one arm that had her bag in her hand and rested the other beside her. The “Break The Rules” hitmaker separated her legs and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

For her caption, she told fans that she wouldn’t be sharing serious posts until the next day as she will be partying first.

In the span of 14 hours, Charli’s upload racked up more than 11,5000 likes and over 750 comments, proving to be popular with her 3.5 million followers.

“You are so f**king beautiful,” one user wrote.

“YOU DESERVED EVERY AWARD,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“YOU ARE SO ICONIC QUEEN,” remarked a third fan.

“So so so sad you didn’t win the award but oh my god look at this stunning queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

On the night, Charli was nominated for Female Solo Artist alongside FKA Twigs, Mabel, Mahalia, and Freya Fridings. According to NME, the “Blame It On Your Love” songwriter lost out to “Don’t Call Me Up” chart-topper Mabel.

During the ceremony, Foals used their speech to call for more females to be nominated in the future.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported on Charli calling out Reading and Leeds Festival for not booking many female acts on their lineup.

She believes it’s not just those who book artists for shows that need to change but also record company executives that need to improve so a change can be made. This year, Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, and Rage Against The Machine will headline Reading and Leeds. Only 20 females have been announced so far.