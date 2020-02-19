‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Plays The Victim In Wiley Saga, Brad’s Fate Emerges

Nelle turns on Brad.

This is the week on General Hospital when everything blows up in the Wiley/Jonah baby swap saga. Michael finds out that his son is still alive and the fallout from the secret will begin. On Tuesday’s show, Lucas remembered Brad’s confession and called out Michael’s name. The rest of this week is expected to be full of drama and high emotions as the truth comes out with many repercussions to follow.

There are new General Hospital spoilers that have just emerged that gives more details on what will transpire after the big reveal happens. Viewers know that Brad will be in big trouble and SheKnows Soaps has the scoop on what will do down once Lucas spills what he remembers from the conversation between him and Brad. Once that happens, things will explode and an arrest will eventually be made. Brad will be spending some time behind bars and it will be Nelle who will be playing the victim in all of this.

General Hospital viewers are hoping that Nelle will be sent back to Pentonville soon, especially after she attacks Willow and tries taking Wiley. Fans are eager to see what happens during that time and if Nelle gets her hands on her son. It appears that she will be stopped either by Willow or someone else. She will be pointing fingers directly at the person who has, up until now, been her only friend in Port Charles that has stood by her. That spoiler sounds like she won’t be leaving Port Charles with her son after all.

Nelle's planning a trip, West Coast. Can she get Wiley out of Port Charles unnoticed?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #ChloeLanier pic.twitter.com/KrUw4hYAYb — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 18, 2020

Nelle will be putting the full blame on Brad saying that he took her baby as his own while she was unconscious at the time of birth. Of course, that isn’t how it all went down, but her lies will dig him in deeper than he ever thought possible.

There are no details just yet on how Willow will fare during their fight or whether Nelle will be arrested along with Brad, but the high drama will continue on Wednesday at the Corinthos house as Lucas is expected to tell a shocked Michael that he is actually Wiley’s father.

According to the previews that were shown on Tuesday’s General Hospital, everyone will at first think that Lucas’ memories from the car accident are a bit muffled when he tries to convince them what he heard. Brad will surely be scrambling at that point to steer Lucas away from what he “thinks” he heard, but Michael will definitely be confronting Brad about what Lucas says about him being Wiley’s father.

Brad will likely confess right then and there as Michael and his loved ones will learn the truth about Wiley this week on General Hospital. At least one arrest will be made and the dramatic aftermath will follow.