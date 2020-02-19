‘The Bachelor: Summer Games’ Gets The Greenlight, Colton Underwood & Jordan Rodgers Eyed For ABC Spinoff

'The Bachelor' franchise will compete against the Olympics this summer.

The Bachelor won’t be going on summer break. The ABC franchise has announced yet another spinoff, and this one will overlap with two fan-favorite shows already on the network’s lineup this summer.

Less than one month after spoiler king Reality Steve teased the possibility of a new Bachelor spinoff, ABC has confirmed that The Bachelor: Summer Games is indeed coming. ABC executive Robert Mills dropped the news on the Bachelor Party podcast, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The network’s newest reality competition show is a followup to 2018’s Olympic-themed The Bachelor: Winter Games, which featured a cast of players from the various Bachelor franchises all over the world as they competed in winter sports challenges while looking for love. Summer Games will be sandwiched between this spring’s airing of The Bachelorette and the late summer series Bachelor in Paradise and it will coincide with the Olympics in Tokyo this July.

Mills said the new series will be “really fun,” and he teased that producers found “a really great place” to hold the reality star-studded competition.

“It’s going to be so fun seeing these people in these great [sports],” the ABC boss said. “I mean, track and field, swimming… this is a real Olympics.”

Mills also revealed that he would love to see franchise stars who are already in committed relationships be considered for the new show.

The ABC boss admitted that producers are still looking at the “creative” side of Summer Games to determine if a wannabe contestant is currently “with somebody,” can they be on the new show?

“Because there’s certain people that you’d love to see — I mean, I’d love to see Jordan [Rodgers] or Colton [Underwood],” he said, per People.

Mills added that Rodgers’ fiancé, former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher would also ” love to do it.”

Indeed, because Jordan and JoJo are engaged and Colton is happily dating Cassie Randolph, the “finding love” part wouldn’t be a thing for them. But both guys played pro football and Colton does know how to jump a mean fence, so there’s that.

Of course, fans of The Bachelor franchise know that ABC will have plenty of athletes to choose from for the Summer Games cast. Over its many seasons, the long-running dating series has featured football, baseball, hockey, basketball and soccer players, race car drivers, and Olympic cyclists according to The Bleacher Report.

Bachelor fans are not short on spinoffs. News of The Bachelor: Summer Games comes on the heels of the upcoming music-themed Bachelor spinoff, Listen To Your Heart, which debuts in April.