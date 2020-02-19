‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Return: Watch The Opening Minutes

Episode 9 of 'The Walking Dead' opens with the group trapped in the cave surrounded by Alpha's walkers.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead universe. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

For viewers who can’t wait until Sunday night for the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead, the opening minutes have just been released, according to Gizmodo. Although, as the outlet points out, even though AMC has billed it as the first minutes of the Season 10 return, it is actually only about 90 seconds worth. Even still, there is plenty of information to be gleaned ahead of the official premiere.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the midseason finale episode saw the group became trapped in a cave as a result of trying to locate the massive herd of walkers that had been amassed by the antagonistic group, the Whisperers. During the search, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) saw the leader of that group, Alpha (Samantha Morton), and set off in pursuit of her. Alpha led her to the cave and she became trapped, along with several other members of the group, surrounded by the herd of walkers they had been trying to find.

The new clip opens after these events and shows the group as they become accustomed to the dark surroundings and get their bearings. As they sweep their torches over the heads of walkers, it becomes apparent just how enormous the herd really is.

A male voice is then heard, alerting the others to the fact that Alpha is standing far above them, looking down on them. Carol responds by screaming at her before the leader turns and leaves the cave.

Gene Page / AMC

Once outside, she instructs other members of the Whisperers to “make sure they don’t get out,” before donning her walker mask and walking off. As yet, it is unclear where she is headed but, knowing this character, it is likely that she is up to no good.

Already, a teaser has been released showing Alpha and former Alexandria resident — and convict — Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). In that clip, a conversation was had about leadership and of how Negan suspected that Alpha had a traitor within her camp. He then suggests that it is Gamma (Thora Birch) who is this traitor, of which he is possibly correct as Gamma has had some association so far with Aaron (Ross Marquand).

It is possible that the latest clip leads into Alpha returning to camp and having this conversation with Negan. Although, viewers will just have to wait a little longer to find out when The Walking Dead returns on Sunday night.

Viewers can watch the opening scenes from the Season 10 return below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.