‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Thomas Uses Douglas To Get To Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 18 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will use his son to get his own way. And as usual, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will unwittingly do his father’s dirty work, per TV Guide.

After a huge blowout with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Thomas is out for revenge. Liam recently confronted the designer and accused him of using Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to get to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Having heard the conversation, Zoe then confronted Thomas and asked him if it was true. Of course, he denied the accusation and told his girlfriend that he had moved on.

But it seems that Thomas will continue scheming, as reported by The Inquisitr. The designer has plenty of cards to play and Zoe is not the only person that he can manipulate at whim. Thomas is still determined to be the man in Hope’s life and will stop at nothing to make it a reality.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Thomas knows that while Hope may be irritated by Zoe’s presence in his life, nothing tugs at her heartstrings more than Douglas. So, he will manipulate her through Douglas and she won’t even suspect that he’s manipulating her from behind-the-scenes.

Could you see these three as a family? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/PgbMr3WnKi — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 14, 2020

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will send Hope an important message by using his son. Not too long ago, Thomas threw Zoe a surprise birthday party. Douglas was upset at seeing his father being affectionate with the model and asked Hope if Zoe was going to be his new mother. When Hope confronted Thomas about kissing Zoe in front of Douglas, the designer pointed out that the boy wanted them to be together.

Recently, Thomas even told Hope that they could be together if she made the first move. But since Hope did not want to be with him, he had apparently moved on with Zoe. He made it clear that Hope was the reason for the boy’s unhappiness.

Now it appears as if Thomas will continue to carefully plot and scheme. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Douglas will tell Hope that he wants her to be his mother in every sense of the word. The little boy would like nothing better than if his parents were together.

Douglas may think that Thomas has plans to marry Zoe and this will frighten him. Will this push Hope to make a commitment to a man that kept her from her baby?