‘The Witcher’ Season 2: Mark Hamill Reportedly Offered Role of Vesemir By Netflix

Rumors continue to circulate about whether or not Mark Hamill will be cast in the role of Vesemir in Season 2 of 'The Witcher.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many fans have been desperate to see Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill, cast in the role of Vesemir in Season 2 of The Witcher. Now, according to We Got This Covered, Netflix may have approached the actor about the role.

Vesemir is a Witcher who is one of Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) mentors. In the book series on which the Tv series is based, Vesemir is considered to be the oldest living Witcher left and was known to be a mentor to not only Geralt but many other Witchers as well. He also features in the gaming franchise.

In Season 1, this character did not feature as the showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich aimed to bring the three main characters together. In Season 2, Vesemir will make an appearance. However, Hissrich has already mentioned that even though she would be on board with Hamill fulfilling this role, casting has not yet begun for this character.

Now, it seems that some movement has begun regarding this role and that Netflix is apparently keen to see Hamill in this role, having put forward a formal offer to the star. As yet, there has been no news — not even rumors — regarding whether or not Hamill will accept the position. In the past, he has shown interest via his Twitter account but this does not mean that he will take on the acting role. Much of this will be dependant on his current schedule and whether or not he can manage to add another job to it.

Netflix

As yet, this news is merely a rumor and has not been officially confirmed or denied by Netflix. However, there is some potential weight behind the claim by We Got This Covered. After all, this outlet has successfully reported on several rumors that have gone on to hold merit. For example, the source now supplying this information about Mark Hamill also revealed that there would be a Transformers reboot as well as Aladdin 2 being back in production. However, viewers will have to wait a little longer until Netflix makes an official statement on this character and whether or not Mark Hamill will be appearing in Season 2 of The Witcher.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. There are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.