‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria Fuller’s Past DUI Arrest Surfaces Ahead Of Rocky Hometown Date With Peter Weber

The controversial contestant's pre-'Bachelor' baggage continues to surface.

The Bachelor‘s Victoria Fuller was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence two years before she signed on to be a contestant on the rose-filled reality show. The controversial TV personality, who is currently vying for Peter Weber’s heart on the ABC dating show, almost got jail time following her arrest, but her sentence was suspended.

Victoria, 26, was caught driving while intoxicated in her hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia, on August 25, 2017, according to a report and mugshot posted by Page Six. While she pled guilty to DUI charges and was initially sentenced to 365 days in jail, Victoria was ultimately given a lesser sentence of 12 months of supervised probation, during which she was required to remain drug and alcohol-free, as well as an additional unsupervised “good behavior” probation period.

The future Bachelor troublemaker also had a restriction put on her driver’s license for 12 months, during which she was only permitted to drive to court-approved destinations, and she was slapped with a $250 fine.

The 2017 arrest was reportedly not Victoria Fuller’s first brush with the law. When she was 19, the underage Virginia Beach beauty was arrested for illegal possession of alcohol, according to SoapDirt.

Following the 2017 DUI and later court hearing, Victoria’s driving suspension was lifted in March 2019. But four months after getting her license back she was pulled over by police for going 70 in a 55 mile-per-hour zone.

Victoria has not yet publicly commented on her unearthed DUI arrest.

The pre-Bachelor baggage is just the latest controversy surrounding Victoria She previously made headlines for a past modeling gig in a White Marlin Marina ad campaign that had her wearing clothing items with the phrase “White Lives Matter.” The tacky slogan was in regards to endangered fish species. Fuller recently apologized for her involvement in the offensive campaign.

The controversial contestant also made waves when country singer Chase Rice, whom she once dated, turned up to serenade her and Peter during a one-on-one date. Rice was blindsided by Victoria’s presence, while The Bachelor star who had no idea his date knew the singer.

In the comments to ABC’s Instagram post teasing Victoria’s “dramatic” hometown date with Peter –which shows a mystery woman from Victoria’s past crashing the Virginia Beach shoot — fans of the show were vocal about the fact that they’ve had enough of her drama and her “big-time attitude.”

“I CANNOT stand Victoria F,” one viewer wrote.

“Ugh please never bring Victoria back on our TVs again,” another added.

“I knew that Victoria don’t give a sh*t about Peter. She’s just there to try to get fame,” a third Bachelor fan chimed in.

