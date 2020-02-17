Marie Osmond Shares Pic Of Unique & Heartwarming Gift From Oldest Son Stephen

Marie Osmond shared a photo of a unique and heartwarming gift she received from her oldest son Stephen Craig with her 236,000 Instagram followers. Stephen and his wife Claire purchased the item around the holiday season. Marie felt that telling the story of the item would bring comfort to her followers, so she shared an image and an explanation of her treasure with her fans.

In the photo, Marie showed off a small oil lamp with a detailed telling of the story of why this gift, in particular, means so much to her.

The mother of eight and a devout follower of the Mormon faith explained that her oldest son and his wife, along with their three children, went to the Holy Land for the 2019 Christmas holidays.

The Holy Land is widely considered by many religious groups to be a territory that corresponds to the state of Israel, the Palestinian territories, western Jordan, parts of southern Lebanon, and of southwestern Syria.

She revealed that the gift was a tiny clay oil lamp from the time of Jesus Christ.

Marie pointed out to her followers just how tiny this personal treasure was and how small the extra oil vase is that sits on the top of the lamp. She also revealed how important receiving this gift was to her.

“They know how much I love the parable of the 10 virgins in the book of Matthew — I even have a painting in my home — and this lamp is the perfect reminder to keep our lamps full!” she shared in the photo’s caption.

Marie also posted an image of a painting that hangs in the home she shares with her husband Stephen Craig, her oldest’s son’s biological father. It is the second image of the two she shared with her Instagram followers.

Marie has seven other children besides Stephen. These children, both biological and adopted, are the kids of the singer and her second husband Brian Blosil and include Jessica Blosil, 32; Rachael Krueger, 30; Brandon, 23; Brianna, 22; Matthew, 20; Abigail, 17; and Marie’s late son Michael. She is also a grandmother several times over.

The only sister of the superstar Osmond family of nine siblings regularly shares what she calls a Sunday message to Instagram, where she speaks about her own spiritual growth.

Fans loved the spiritual significance of Marie’s post and said so in the image’s comments section.

“Thank you, Marie, for once again a beautiful Sunday Message! I especially love this parable as well!” said one fan.

“That is so beautiful and means so much!!” remarked a second follower of The Talk co-host.

“Such a special gift you received. Thank you for sharing the meaning and your story,” explained the third admirer.