Marie Osmond Shares Pic Of Unique & Heartwarming Gift From Oldest Son Stephen

Marie Osmond shared a photo of a unique and heartwarming gift she received from her oldest son Stephen Craig with her 236,000 Instagram followers. Stephen and his wife Claire purchased the item around the holiday season. Marie felt that telling the story of the item would bring comfort to her followers, so she shared an image and an explanation of her treasure with her fans.
In the photo, Marie showed off a small oil lamp with a detailed telling of the story of why this gift, in particular, means so much to her.
The mother of eight and a devout follower of the Mormon faith explained that her oldest son and his wife, along with their three children, went to the Holy Land for the 2019 Christmas holidays.
Over Christmas my son Stephen went to the Holy Lands with his wonderful wife Claire and their darling three boys. They brought a special gift to Claire’s parents and Steve and me from there, clay oil lamps from the time of Christ. The one I’m holding is theirs but I had to show you how tiny they are and how small the extra oil vase is that sits on the top of the lamp. They know how much I love the parable of the 10 virgins in the book of Matthew—I even have a painting in my home—and this lamp is the perfect reminder to keep our lamps full! In the parable, only those with enough oil for their lamps were able to enter the house of the bridegroom. For modern time interpretation, the oil is symbolic as being spiritually prepared, not just for the second coming but for our everyday lives. In Biblical times, since the lamps were so small, constant effort was needed to insure that an adequate amount of oil was made available for their lamps to get through the night. Today, we need to make a constant effort to keep our “spiritual oil” maintained and full in our lamps. The Lord commanded the children of Israel anciently to use “pure oil olive beaten for the light, to cause the lamps to burn continually” (Leviticus 24:2). Olive oil was a symbol of purity and for the presence and influence of the Holy Ghost. That same spiritual influence is what guides us and inspires us to “keep our lamps full” ???? Go to my Facebook page or marieosmond.com/sundaymessage to read my full #SundayMessage! It was interesting to me that on the way to Lake Charles, Louisiana for my concert this weekend we had to use the GPS on my phone to figure out where we were going! I was so grateful I had just enough battery left on my phone to do that. I suddenly made a fun symbolic connection with the oil lamp and my phones GPS. I realized I couldn’t get to the hotel or really ANYWHERE without my GPS! ???? And through my daily effort to put oil in my “spiritual GPS” I will be able to find my way back home!!! After all… there’s no place like home! #HappySunday
The Holy Land is widely considered by many religious groups to be a territory that corresponds to the state of Israel, the Palestinian territories, western Jordan, parts of southern Lebanon, and of southwestern Syria.
She revealed that the gift was a tiny clay oil lamp from the time of Jesus Christ.
Marie pointed out to her followers just how tiny this personal treasure was and how small the extra oil vase is that sits on the top of the lamp. She also revealed how important receiving this gift was to her.
“They know how much I love the parable of the 10 virgins in the book of Matthew — I even have a painting in my home — and this lamp is the perfect reminder to keep our lamps full!” she shared in the photo’s caption.
Marie also posted an image of a painting that hangs in the home she shares with her husband Stephen Craig, her oldest’s son’s biological father. It is the second image of the two she shared with her Instagram followers.
Marie has seven other children besides Stephen. These children, both biological and adopted, are the kids of the singer and her second husband Brian Blosil and include Jessica Blosil, 32; Rachael Krueger, 30; Brandon, 23; Brianna, 22; Matthew, 20; Abigail, 17; and Marie’s late son Michael. She is also a grandmother several times over.
The only sister of the superstar Osmond family of nine siblings regularly shares what she calls a Sunday message to Instagram, where she speaks about her own spiritual growth.
Fans loved the spiritual significance of Marie’s post and said so in the image’s comments section.
“Thank you, Marie, for once again a beautiful Sunday Message! I especially love this parable as well!” said one fan.
“That is so beautiful and means so much!!” remarked a second follower of The Talk co-host.
“Such a special gift you received. Thank you for sharing the meaning and your story,” explained the third admirer.