David Eason Responds To Rumors He And Jenelle Evans Are Back Together

Jenelle Evans recently spoke out about rumors that she and estranged husband David Eason are back together, denying that they have reconciled. Now, David is speaking out to Hollywood Life and echoing Jenelle’s statement.

“Jenelle and I are not back together but really just trying to work on our friendship,” David explained to the site.

Together, Jenelle and David share a 3-year-old daughter named Ensley and David explained that co-parenting “sums up” the relationship that the two have together right now.

Jenelle announced that she was leaving David back in October 2019. Following the split, Jenelle moved to Nashville, Tennessee with two of her children, 5-year-old son Kaiser and her 3-year-old daughter. Her oldest son, 10-year-old Jace, remained in North Carolina with Jenelle’s mother Barbara who has custody of him currently.

In regards to his current relationship status with Jenelle, David added, “We are just trying to be the best parents we can right now.”

Jenelle also claims that she and David are not back together, but simply co-parenting.

A source that is close to the couple also weighed in on the status of Jenelle and David’s relationship explaining that the two are reportedly working on “strengthening their relationship as co-parents.”

“She wants to be able to co-parent better with him but she’s being cautious as she hasn’t forgotten what happened so because of this she is taking things slow,” the source revealed.

Following her move to Nashville, Jenelle sought a restraining order against David. However, she dropped the restraining order last month.

While she no longer shares her life on reality television, Jenelle has been keeping her fans updated via her YouTube channel and also on her blog. On Sunday, she shared a new blog post in which she briefly discussed the current situation. The former Teen Mom 2 star admitted that she has been back to North Carolina recently and even at the home that she and David once shared together. However, she explained there was an important reason for the visit.

“Recently, I went back to “The Land” to get more of my personal belongings that are very important for custody court coming up,” Jenelle wrote then focusing on a baby goat that was recently born on the property and not addressing anything else about David.

After the two were spotted out together in Nashville, a source revealed that even though it appeared the two were getting back together, that was not the case. Reportedly, the divorce is still going to happen.