NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Reportedly Allow Veteran To Work Out With Clippers Ahead Of Buyout

Minnesota Timberwolves forward/guard Evan Turner, who was acquired prior to this month’s trade deadline in the four-team deal that sent Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks and Robert Covington to the Houston Rockets, has reportedly been permitted to work out with the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Saturday, Yahoo Sports‘ Chris Haynes took to Twitter, reporting that Turner was scheduled for a workout with the Clippers that same day. No further details were mentioned in the post, but a separate report from Sports Illustrated noted that the veteran wingman’s contract has yet to be officially bought out. Still, it was noted that the Timberwolves apparently allowed him to effectively audition for the Clippers as they continue upgrading their roster in hopes of a championship run this season.

At the moment, it looks like the Timberwolves do not have any plans to utilize Turner, considering he was mainly acquired for salary-matching purposes in the aforementioned four-team blockbuster trade, as noted by SB Nation‘s Peachtree Hoops. After playing in 19 games for the Hawks and averaging just 3.3 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 13.2 minutes per game, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft has yet to suit up for Minnesota.

According to Sports Illustrated, Turner’s main asset at this point in his career is his versatility. While not an elite-level defender, he has been used in different types of lineups and has been used at three positions in his decade-long NBA career — point guard, shooting guard, and small forward. However, the publication also opined that he might not be the best fit for the Clippers, as he has a few notable weaknesses in relation to their biggest needs.

“The Clippers need another point guard, and while he is capable of playing the position, he isn’t the clear-cut distributor that would best complement the roster. Turner can’t shoot, either — he’s made 19.3 percent of his looks from three-point range since 2018-2019 and missed all five such attempts as a member of the Hawks”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Furthermore, Sports Illustrated also pointed out that the Clippers already have someone similar in Rodney McGruder, who doesn’t pass the ball as well as Turner and doesn’t have the same height advantage but is a better shooter who is already having difficulty earning playing time as it currently stands.

Turner is not the only veteran role-player who has been linked to the Clippers in recent days as a free-agent or buyout market acquisition. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that former Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Johnson has attracted the attention of both Los Angeles teams since getting released by the latter team shortly after the February 6 trade deadline.