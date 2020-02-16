Lori Loughlin’s Lawyers Want To Push Her Trial To 2021

Lori Loughlin's legal team wants more time to prepare for trial.

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, and other parents that have pleaded not guilty in regards to their alleged roles in the college admissions scandal were set to head to trial in October of 2020. Nevertheless, lawyers for the famous couple apparently need more time to prepare and are asking that the trial be pushed to 2021, according to Yahoo! News.

Considering the fact that 2020 has only just begun, this is asking for a pretty major extension. However, the lawyers are saying that it won’t be possible to conduct the trial this fall due to how much evidence and documentation there is to go through.

Loughlin’s attorney, Sean M. Berkowitz, said that they “disagree that the first trial could begin in October 2020. A trial at that time is not feasible in light of the large volume of outstanding discovery, the timeline for resolving dispositive motions and the general complexity of the case.”

The lawyers went on to claim that there are still lots of information that the government has not yet released publicly that pertains to the case. This is not the first time Loughlin’s legal team has accused prosecutors of withholding information. They say there is “a large volume of discovery” that the government has not yet produced.

As of right now, the over-a-dozen parents involved in this case that have pleaded not guilty will be placed into groups of four or five for trial. While it’s not yet clear what group Loughlin and Giannulli will be placed in, it has been determined that they will go to trial together. If the schedule remains, the first group could go to trial as early as the end of the month.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying Rick Singer, the mastermind of the cheating scheme, a total of $500,000 to ensure their daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, a spot at the University of Southern California. They have pleaded not guilty.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, prosecutors will likely attempt to use the couple’s daughters against them in the trial, inside sources have said.

“Lori has been told by the legal team that the United States Attorney’s Office will use her daughters as star witnesses in hopes of securing a conviction. [She] asked if there was anything that could be done to prevent the girls from testifying.”

The couple could face decades behind bars if they are convicted.