Janet Jackson Teases Fans With Photo Of Herself In The Studio

At the beginning of the week, Janet Jackson announced that she will be returning with a new album later this year titled Black Diamond. She also revealed that it will be promoted with a world tour of the same name.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in black-in-white working on the album in the studio.

Jackson stunned with her hair in braids. The music icon pulled her locks up in a ponytail and opted for an all-black ensemble. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper wore a long-sleeved jumper and wrapped herself up with a scarf. She applied glittery eyeshadow and put on some lipstick.

In her most recent upload, Jackson wore Shure branded headphones. The living legend appeared to be laying down vocals for her forthcoming LP which has not been given a release date yet.

In a recent radio interview with Ryan Seacrest, which can be watched on YouTube, Jackson explained that the album will be out before the end of the tour. Jackson kept what the songs are about completely hush-hush and said that everyone will have to be patient and listen to the album once it’s out. However, the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” songstress will allow fans to hear some of the songs on the tour before its official release.

For Jackson’s caption, she told her 4.1 million followers that she is doing what she loves for her fans. She wished everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day and hashtagged the post with the new album title.

In the span of four hours, her photo racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 1,290 comments, proving to be a hit with her audience.

“Aw! I love seeing you in the studio! It makes me so happy. Happy Valentine’s Day! Love you! Ever sacred. Everlasting,” one user wrote.

“Can’t wait to hear the new album!” another shared.

“You are so gorgeous woman,” a third fan remarked, adding the love heart, heart-eyes face, and flame emoji.

“My dream woman. Happy Valentines Day Queen!” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier in the week, Jackson surprised the panel and audience on The View with an unexpected appearance. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Made for Now” entertainer walked onto the set mid-episode and gifted everyone tickets to her upcoming tour. She explained that she was on her way to the studio to finish the album and wanted to pop past and personally hand Whoopi Goldberg some tickets due to her not being able to attend her last tour because she was in the hospital.

Jackson’s latest upload seems to be taken from the same day as The View as her hair, makeup, and outfit appears to be the same.