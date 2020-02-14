WWE News: NXT Champion Wants To Face Top Raw Superstar At ‘WrestleMania’

It's a match that would easily steal the show no matter the rest of the card.

It isn’t often that WWE has brands mixing together, but there will come time again when NXT could face off with the red and blues of the main roster. The top guy on the yellow brand right now is NXT Champion Adam Cole and he has been taking out all competitors who step in the ring with him. Now, he’s revealed just who would be his dream opponent at WrestleMania, and it’s true that him facing AJ Styles would be a fantasy match for all to witness.

Adam Cole has waged wars with Tommaso Ciampa and many others in NXT, but it’s hard to believe that he and AJ Styles could ever cross paths. The idea isn’t out of the realm of possibilities, but it would involve some moving around of superstars and that may prove difficult.

WrestleMania 36 is right around the corner as it will take place in Tampa in early April, and it’s not yet known if NXT will have a presence on the show. There will be a TakeOver event the night before the big pay-per-view, but fans hope there will be more from the yellow brand that weekend.

As the biggest event of the year approaches, Adam Cole spoke with FLO WWF regarding a number of topics and that includes his dream opponent. There is a lot of great talent in the company, but if Cole had his choice, he would step in the ring with AJ Styles.

Adam Cole has not yet performed at WrestleMania, but his day will come and if he could choose his opponent, it would be a phenomenal choice. As transcribed by Ringside News, Cole would want to take on Styles as he’s had past opportunities but never emerged victorious.

“So, if I could have a WrestleMania match with anybody right now in WWE, really in the world I would love to wrestle AJ Styles at WrestleMania. I’ve wrestled him a couple of times before. He’s one of the absolute best I’ve ever faced before, but I’ve never beat him.”

Cole went on to say that he believes Styles to be one of the top three performers in the entire world today.

Right now, Adam Cole is preparing for a huge match this weekend as he will defend his title against Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Portland. AJ Styles has been nursing an injury that happened at the Royal Rumble, but he’s scheduled to be in a big match at WWE Super ShowDown later this month. The two superstars won’t cross paths soon, but if they ever do, Cole would love it to be at WrestleMania.