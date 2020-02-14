Nicki Minaj Engages In PDA With Husband Kenneth Petty During New York Fashion Week

Nicki Minaj shared an intimate moment with her husband Kenneth Petty on her personal Instagram page.

The “Megatron” rapper and her new hubby attended Marc Jacobs’ fashion show for the designer’s Fall/Winter 2020 looks. The couple was seated at the show when Minaj decided to record them engaging with one another. In one of her Instagram videos, Minaj is seen poking her lips out as people are talking in the background. The artist’s makeup looks absolutely flawless as she is rocking a sparkly lip gloss in the video. Minaj then pans the video to give her fans a close up of Petty. Her husband is looking at the camera as she continues to zoom into one side of his face.

Minaj then moved the camera to a close up of the two of them together. After staring at the camera for a moment, Petty purses his lips to kiss his wife on camera. Instead of kissing her husband back, Minaj decided to lick Petty’s lips before the clip ends.

Minaj didn’t stop at the small video when she documented her outing with her man. She also posted a photo of the two while they were attending the show. In the snapshot, Minaj is staring at the camera as she rests on Petty’s shoulder. Petty, who also goes by the nickname “Zoo,” is looking away from the camera as his wife takes the photo.

In her final post about the show, Minaj showed off her look for the show. She posted a video of her and Petty entering the fashion show together. As they’re on their way in, Petty steps to the side as several paparazzi call Minaj’s name. The “Starships” singer was wearing a patterned, poofy minidress from Jacobs’ collection, which she paired with tan boots. Petty went with a more casual look, and was wearing a hoodie, beige pants and a pair of Timberland boots.

Minaj’s fans seemed to not be able to get enough of the couple’s PDA session during fashion week. The rapper received millions of likes and views on her posts, as well as thousands of comments from her followers.

“If he don’t flex with you like this on social media you’re a side piece,” one follower joked.

“Y’all so cute #Newlyweds,” a second fan admired.

“Arg…… you’re perfect. I luuuuurve you girl!” a third fan exclaimed.

“Awww look at Barbie and Ken,” a fourth fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

Minaj announced that she and Petty had tied the knot back in October 2019. The two had dated before Minaj’s fame, and have been together since they reunited in 2018.