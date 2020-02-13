Friday’s ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Urges Sally To Fight

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 14 has Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) at the lowest point in her life. While Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will step in and try to encourage the redhead, she can only do so much, per TV Guide.

After fighting for so many things in her life, Sally feels that she has been defeated. She has fought for so long and so hard that she doesn’t even know why she should continue to try and overcome the biggest hurdle of her life.

When Sally first appeared on the scene, The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that she was trying to revive her family’s legacy, Spectra Fashions. After Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) burned down the Spectra Building and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) dumped her, she found Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).

It seemed as if Sally’s life was finally coming together. Wyatt organized a job for her at Forrester Creations and she was soon promoted to head designer of the Intimates fashion range. Sally wanted to prove herself and fought hard to convince Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that she was the person for the job.

But things began to fall apart after she accidentally called Wyatt by his brother’s name. Wyatt started to doubt her feelings for him and her designs were no longer up to standard. Wyatt told her that he again wanted to leave her for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Ridge warned her that her job was in jeopardy.

To make matters worse, she struggled with her health and went to see a doctor. Sally’s life was shattered when the doctor told her that she only had one month left to live. The only person who knows what Sally is facing is Katie. Although Sally swore her to secrecy, Katie has already told Bill and Wyatt the news.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Katie will visit Sally at work. She wants to see how the redhead is coping and find out how she can support her further. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows how Sally loses her balance and nearly falls. Luckily, Katie catches her before she reaches the ground.

When Katie asks Sally what her next step is, the redhead will reveal that she doesn’t have any future plans. What does she have to fight for? Wyatt has left her, her job is on the line, and she has nothing left to live for. The doctor has already told her that there is nothing they can do to help her, so she is just waiting to die.

As someone who has faced death before, Katie knows what Sally’s going through. She knows the worst thing Sally can do is just give up. She will remind Sally that she’s a fighter and encourage her to do everything she can to stay alive. But will Sally take Katie’s advice or will she need to hear it from another person?