Gwen Stefani Wears Blazer Jacket & Camo Pants In Vintage No Doubt Grammys Red Carpet Photo

For No Doubt’s latest Instagram post, their upload dates back to the early 2000s. The group attended the Grammy Awards and even picked themselves up an award.

As always, the band showed off their individual style on the red carpet and stood out.

Gwen Stefani, the lead singer, stunned in a white blazer jacket. The “Just a Girl” hitmaker showed off a little flesh underneath and paired the ensemble with camo pants. She accessorized herself with a belt and applied a coat of red nail polish.

Over the years, Stefani has made red lipstick her signature trademark. For the occasion, she opted for a bold fiery red lip that matched her nails. She sported half her blond hair pushed over to the side and scraped the rest of it back. The “Excuse Me Mr” songstress posed in between her band members who also caught the attention of others. Stefani didn’t directly look at the camera lens. Instead, she looked over to her right slightly.

On the far left, Adrian Young was photographed in a leather bra and skirt. Over the top, he wrapped himself up in a long coat and put a belt around his waist. He poked out his tongue while grabbing his coat open.

Next to him on his right, Tom Dumont put his hand on his shoulder. Like Stefani, he also looked over to his right and wore a pinstripe blazer jacket with a shirt underneath.

On the other end, Tony Kanal rocked a black sweatshirt with long red sleeves. He paired the look with dark blue jeans and opted for a blond quiff.

Each member held a golden Grammy Award in their hand as they won in the category of Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group for “Underneath It All” at the 46th Annual ceremony. It became No Doubt’s second Grammy.

In the span of two hours, their post racked up more than 4,900 likes and over 30 comments, proving to be a hit with their fans.

“Top 5 fav songs of lifeeeeeeeeeee and that’s not easy to say!” one user wrote.

“YUPPPPP LEGEND SH*T,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“One of my favorite songs!” a third fan remarked.

“Best band ever,” a fourth admirer commented.

No Doubt’s group Instagram account posts a lot of nostalgic content from back in the day that has their fans reminiscing over the past.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, at the beginning of the month, they shared a vintage Spin Magazine cover from 2000 taken from their Return of Saturn era. Stefani rocked bright pink hair and wore a strapless white dress.