Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Flips The Tables On Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February 13 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will complain to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) about his latest plans. But it seems as if Thomas will use Hope’s concerns to his advantage, per TV Guide.

Thomas isn’t a man to let an opportunity slip through his fingers. Just as he is using Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) birthday to his advantage, so he will also use Hope’s concerns to serve his own purpose. And it seems as if Hope may fall for Thomas’ argument if she wants to keep Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) happy.

Thomas will throw Zoe a surprise birthday party at Forrester Creations during the week of February 10. He wants everyone to know how much he supposedly cares about his girlfriend. Of course, Zoe will have the time of her life as her colleagues take time out to celebrate her special day. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), eager to impress the model, will present her with a gift and tell Thomas how lucky he is to have such a beautiful girlfriend.

Not to be outdone, Thomas will host a dinner for Zoe. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that at this soiree, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will take center stage when Thomas alludes to Zoe becoming his new mother.

The soap opera spoilers state that Hope will confront Thomas. She will be furious because, yet again, Thomas will put his own interests ahead of his son. Douglas will be inconsolable at the prospect of having another mother. He only wants his “Mommy Hope” and Thomas is confusing him with Zoe.

Thomas will then turn the tables on Hope. While she may expect him to back down and relent, he will point out what Douglas wants. The little boy would like nothing better than for his mother and his father to be married to each other. Douglas longs for the day to wake up in a house where both his mother and father are in love and live together. It’s all very well for Hope to call Thomas out for Douglas’ sake, but what Douglas really wants is near-impossible.

Is Hope so willing to give Douglas what he wants that she will give up a future with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton)? It seems as if Thomas’ covert plan of giving Douglas another family is starting to work. Hope wants to see Douglas happy, and she may sacrifice her own future for his well-being.